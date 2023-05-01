Here's What to Expect From ANSYS' (ANSS) Q1 Earnings

ANSYS, Inc ANSS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 3.



The company expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $1.53-$1.71 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.59, unchanged in the past 30 days. The figure indicates an increase of 16.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Non-GAAP revenues are anticipated to be between $482.5 million and $507.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $492.2 million, suggesting an increase of 14.8% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.3%, on average. In the past year, shares of ANSS have gained 12.2% compared with the sub-industry’s increase of 9.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors to Note

Higher adoption of ANSYS’ simulation solutions in various verticals like automotive and ground transportation, aerospace & defense, and high tech is likely to have favored the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



Increased demand for high-performance computing and 5G wireless systems in the semiconductor space also bode well. ANSYS’ solutions are also witnessing increasing uptake in the healthcare segment.



Strong channel distribution, go-to-market momentum and a healthy pipeline are expected to have contributed to the annual contract value.



Continued momentum in subscription lease licenses is likely to have aided first-quarter revenue performance, owing to customers shifting from perpetual licenses to subscription leases.

ANSYS, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ANSYS, Inc. price-eps-surprise | ANSYS, Inc. Quote

On the flip side, geopolitical instability, forex volatility and weakness in global macroeconomic conditions are likely to have weighed on the company’s performance as clients cut back on expenditure. Higher costs on product enhancements, acquisitions, and research and development are likely to have exerted pressure on margin expansion in the quarter to be reported.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, ANSYS announced that its simulation software is being leveraged by Globe Fuel Cell Systems to optimize the development of individual hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell systems for carbon-neutral objectives. Globe aims to automate and optimize the information within industrial spaces, such as distribution centers, warehouses and hospitals, to help clients achieve decarbonization.



ANSS also launched ANSYS Developer portal which combines the ANSYS portfolio into a single digital space with examples and guides. It will help customers to extend the simulation workflows across the ANSYS portfolio by connecting with ANSYS experts.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ANSYS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



ANSS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are a few stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.

Marriott International MAR has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MAR is set to announce quarterly figures on May 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAR’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.86 per share and $5.28 billion, respectively. Shares of MAR have declined 4.9% in the past year.



Booking Holdings BKNG has an Earnings ESP of +14.56% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. BKNG is slated to release quarterly numbers on May 4.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNG’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $10.62 per share and $3.74 billion, respectively. Shares of BKNG have gained 22.5% in the past year.



Post Holdings POST has an Earnings ESP of +2.94% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. POST is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on May 4.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POST’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 68 cents per share and $1.56 billion, respectively. Shares of POST have increased 23.7% in the past year.



