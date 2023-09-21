Here's What to Expect From Accenture's (ACN) Q4 Results

Accenture plc ACN is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023results on Sep 28, before market open.

The company has a decent earnings surprise history with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters. The average earnings surprise is 5.7%.

Expectations From ACN in Q4

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $16.06 billion, up 4.1% from the year-ago actual figure. The expected uptick can be due to the anticipated growth in Financial Services, Public Services and Product segments.

Accenture PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Accenture PLC price-eps-surprise | Accenture PLC Quote

We expect Consulting revenues for the fourth quarter to be $8.29 billion, indicating a slight decrease from the year-ago figure. Revenues from the Managed Services segment are likely to have increased 8.3% on a year-over-year basis, our estimate for which is currently pegged at $7.68 billion.

Our estimate for the Products segment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.79 billion, indicating a 6.9% increase year over year. Revenues from the Communications, Media & Technology segment are likely to have decreased 2.9% on a year-over-year basis, our estimate for which is currently pegged at $2.99 billion. Our estimate for the Health & Public Servicesegment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.18 billion, indicating 9.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Our estimate for the Resources segment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.96 billion, indicating a 3.6% decrease year over year. Revenues from the Financial Services segment are likely to have increased 3.9% on a year-over-year basis, our estimate for which is currently pegged at $3.06 billion.

Moving to geographical markets, we expect revenues from North America to grow 5.4% to $7.93 billion due to segmental improvements. Our expectation of revenues from Europe is pegged at $5.1 billion, up 6.2% from the year-ago figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is $2.62 per share, which indicates a slight increase from the year-ago figure. The uptick can be due to the expected favorable demand and utilization situation mixed with disciplined cost allocation.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ACN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is precisely the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ACN has an Earnings ESP of +0.88% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector that have performed well in their recent earnings releases:

Automatic Data ADP reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.89 (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and grew 26% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. Total revenues of $4.47 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 9% on an organic constant-currency basis.

TransUnion TRU reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share (adjusting 58 cents from non-recurring items) surpassed the consensus mark by 3.6% but decreased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $968 million beat the consensus mark by 1% and increased 2.1% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues were up 3% on a constant-currency basis, mainly driven by strength in international markets.

Gartner IT reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings per share (excluding 37 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.85 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.9% and matched the year-ago reported figure. Revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1% and improved 9.2% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a foreign currency-neutral basis. The total contract value was $4.6 billion, up 8.9% year over year on a foreign currency-neutral basis.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

