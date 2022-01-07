Here's What Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:THRX) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

If you want to know who really controls Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$369m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Theseus Pharmaceuticals?

NasdaqGS:THRX Ownership Breakdown January 7th 2022

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Theseus Pharmaceuticals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:THRX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 7th 2022

Theseus Pharmaceuticals is not owned by hedge funds. OrbiMed Advisors LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 45% of shares outstanding. With 10% and 9.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, FMR LLC and Foresite Capital Management, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Timothy Clackson is the owner of 0.9% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Theseus Pharmaceuticals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$369m, and insiders have US$19m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Theseus Pharmaceuticals. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 54% stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 4.3% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Theseus Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Theseus Pharmaceuticals (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

