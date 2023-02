Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Although minimum wage is not nearly as low as it used to be, America still has a long way to go when it comes to compensating its workers. The federal minimum wage is currently at $7.25, a number that has stayed the same since 2009.

But even with no recent changes from the federal government, things appear to be moving in the right direction. In July 2019, the U.S. House passed a bill that would raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025, which could increase the incomes of 17 million to 27 million minimum wage workers, according to Bloomberg.

In the meantime, many states and localities are taking it upon themselves to increase their minimum wages. However, due to inflation and the rising cost of living, it might not be enough to sustain workers. Take a look at how minimum wage has dramatically morphed throughout the years.

1938

U.S. minimum wage: $0.25

$0.25 In 2023 dollars: $5.03

1939

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

$0.30 In 2023 dollars: $6.12

1940

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

$0.30 In 2023 dollars: $6.08

1941

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

$0.30 In 2023 dollars: $6.04

1942

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

$0.30 In 2023 dollars: $5.39

1943

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

$0.30 In 2023 dollars: $5.04

1944

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

$0.30 In 2023 dollars: $4.89

1945

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

$0.40 In 2023 dollars: $6.38

1946

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

$0.40 In 2023 dollars: $6.27

1947

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

$0.40 In 2023 dollars: $5.28

1948

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

$0.40 In 2023 dollars: $4.83

1949

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

$0.40 In 2023 dollars: $4.77

1950

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

$0.75 In 2023 dollars: $9.05

1951

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

$0.75 In 2023 dollars: $8.28

1952

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

$0.75 In 2023 dollars: $8.09

1953

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

$0.75 In 2023 dollars: $8.03

1954

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

$0.75 In 2023 dollars: $7.91

1955

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

$0.75 In 2023 dollars: $7.97

1956

U.S. minimum wage: $1

$1 In 2023 dollars: $10.59

1957

U.S. minimum wage: $1

$1 In 2023 dollars: $10.24

1958

U.S. minimum wage: $1

$1 In 2023 dollars: $9.92

1959

U.S. minimum wage: $1

$1 In 2023 dollars: $9.82

1960

U.S. minimum wage: $1

$1 In 2023 dollars: $9.65

1961

U.S. minimum wage: $1.15

$1.15 In 2023 dollars: $10.95

1962

U.S. minimum wage: $1.15

$1.15 In 2023 dollars: $10.84

1963

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

$1.25 In 2023 dollars: $11.67

1964

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

$1.25 In 2023 dollars: $11.48

1965

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

$1.25 In 2023 dollars: $11.37

1966

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

$1.25 In 2023 dollars: $11.08

1967

U.S. minimum wage: $1.40

$1.40 In 2023 dollars: $12.07

1968

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

$1.60 In 2023 dollars: $13.27

1969

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

$1.60 In 2023 dollars: $12.68

1970

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

$1.60 In 2023 dollars: $11.95

1971

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

$1.60 In 2023 dollars: $11.38

1972

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

$1.60 In 2023 dollars: $10.99

1973

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

$1.60 In 2023 dollars: $10.58

1974

U.S. minimum wage: $2

$2 In 2023 dollars: $12.02

1975

U.S. minimum wage: $2.10

$2.10 In 2023 dollars: $11.35

1976

U.S. minimum wage: $2.30

$2.30 In 2023 dollars: $11.69

1977

U.S. minimum wage: $2.30

$2.30 In 2023 dollars: $11.04

1978

U.S. minimum wage: $2.65

$2.65 In 2023 dollars: $11.95

1979

U.S. minimum wage: $2.90

$2.90 In 2023 dollars: $11.91

1980

U.S. minimum wage: $3.10

$3.10 In 2023 dollars: $11.15

1981

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

$3.35 In 2023 dollars: $10.81

1982

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

$3.35 In 2023 dollars: $10.05

1983

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

$3.35 In 2023 dollars: $9.71

1984

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

$3.35 In 2023 dollars: $9.28

1985

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

$3.35 In 2023 dollars: $8.97

1986

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

$3.35 In 2023 dollars: $8.70

1987

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

$3.35 In 2023 dollars: $8.52

1988

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

$3.35 In 2023 dollars: $8.19

1989

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

$3.35 In 2023 dollars: $7.82

1990

U.S. minimum wage: $3.80

$3.80 In 2023 dollars: $8.42

1991

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

$4.25 In 2023 dollars: $8.95

1992

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

$4.25 In 2023 dollars: $8.70

1993

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

$4.25 In 2023 dollars: $8.43

1994

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

$4.25 In 2023 dollars: $8.22

1995

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

$4.25 In 2023 dollars: $7.99

1996

U.S. minimum wage: $4.75

$4.75 In 2023 dollars: $8.70

1997

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

$5.15 In 2023 dollars: $9.15

1998

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

$5.15 In 2023 dollars: $9.02

1999

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

$5.15 In 2023 dollars: $8.88

2000

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

$5.15 In 2023 dollars: $8.61

2001

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

$5.15 In 2023 dollars: $8.31

2002

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

$5.15 In 2023 dollars: $8.22

2003

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

$5.15 In 2023 dollars: $7.98

2004

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

$5.15 In 2023 dollars: $7.85

2005

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

$5.15 In 2023 dollars: $7.62

2006

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

$5.15 In 2023 dollars: $7.35

2007

U.S. minimum wage: $5.85

$5.85 In 2023 dollars: $8.16

2008

U.S. minimum wage: $6.55

$6.55 In 2023 dollars: $8.78

2009

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

$7.25 In 2023 dollars: $9.69

2010

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

$7.25 In 2023 dollars: $9.49

2011

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

$7.25 In 2023 dollars: $9.29

2012

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

$7.25 In 2023 dollars: $9.04

2013

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

$7.25 In 2023 dollars: $8.86

2014

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

$7.25 In 2023 dollars: $8.76

2015

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

$7.25 In 2023 dollars: $8.76

2016

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

$7.25 In 2023 dollars: $8.68

2017

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

$7.25 In 2023 dollars: $8.44

2018

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

$7.25 In 2023 dollars: $8.26

2019

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

$7.25 In 2023 dollars: $8.14

2020

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

$7.25 In 2023 dollars: $7.95

2021

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

$7.25 In 2023 dollars: $7.82

2022

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

$7.25 In 2023 dollars: $7.25

2023

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

$7.25 In 2023 dollars: $7.25

Methodology: In order to find the minimum wage the year you were born, GOBankingRates looked at the United States Department of Labor’s federal minimum wage data to find (1) the minimum wage for every year from 1938 to 2022. Then, GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ CPI inflation calculator to find (2) the federal minimum wage in 2022 dollars for all years. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 23, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

