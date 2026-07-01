Here's What the Speaker of the House Is Saying About Cuts to Social Security

Key Points

Johnson has since tried to walk back his comments on Social Security's future.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle appear to be working toward a solution, offering dozens of ideas for stabilizing the program.

Popular solutions include lifting the earnings cap and delaying the full retirement age.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The good news is that the Social Security Trustees' 2026 Report appears to have lit a fire under lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. It's not surprising, given that the trustee's latest report indicates the Social Security trust fund will run out in 2032 -- one year earlier than previously predicted -- leading to potential cuts in benefits of at least 22%.

That leaves retirees concerned about how they will get by on smaller Social Security checks and whether they need to return to work to make ends meet. In short, the trustees' report has led to a new wave of financial anxiety.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Johnson's comments

As Americans wonder what cuts will mean for them, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) has found himself in hot water. In a radio interview on The Moon Griffon Show, Johnson let his feelings be known. The Speaker first warned that Congress needs to tackle the ballooning cost of Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, saying that the three programs account for three-quarters of federal spending.

"The reason we're in trouble is because over 74% of federal spending is on autopilot -- mandatory spending, that is your entitlement programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and things like Social Security -- they have to be adjusted and fixed," Johnson said.

Johnson further warned, "We have a plan to do that next year, and it's critical, because we're at $40 trillion-plus in debt. At some point, you get into a hole so deep you can't climb out of it, so desperate times call for desperate measures."

While some conservative lawmakers are praising Johnson's comments, others, like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), responded to Johnson's comments by saying, "That sounds like wealthy people who want to have all of their tax breaks and loopholes and their carried interest deductions and so forth, but they want working people who paid into all of those programs for years to take less."

Hawley went on to say that words like "addressed" and "reformed" are usually code for "cut," and he's not in favor of that.

Johnson responds

As both Republican and Democratic lawmakers weighed in on his remarks, Johnson took to X to brand claims that he's advocating benefit cuts as "fake news."

Johnson wrote: "Don't believe the FAKE NEWS. When Republicans talk about fixing Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, we are not talking about reducing a single benefit. We're talking about eliminating hundreds of billions in FRAUD and inefficiencies that are draining the programs and threatening their sustainability.

The duty of Congress is to address the problems so we can PRESERVE the essential benefits that are relied upon by the American people."

As a record number of retired Americans leave the U.S. in search of a better way of life (and lower cost of living) abroad, the conversation is sure to become more contentious.

In the meantime, it's difficult to envy legislators. If they continue to kick the can down the road, the problem only grows. If they take a stance, it's likely to be unpopular with a large swath of the public.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.