Here's What Shift Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SFT) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

The big shareholder groups in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Shift Technologies is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$745m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Shift Technologies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shift Technologies?

NasdaqCM:SFT Ownership Breakdown May 6th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Shift Technologies does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Shift Technologies' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:SFT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Shift Technologies is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Lithia Motors, Inc. with 16% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.6% and 5.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO George Arison directly holds 1.8% of the total shares outstanding.

We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Shift Technologies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Shift Technologies, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$27m worth of stock in the US$745m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 18% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Shift Technologies. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 16% of Shift Technologies. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Shift Technologies has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

