Here's What Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:STSA) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

A look at the shareholders of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$167m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals?

NasdaqGM:STSA Ownership Breakdown June 3rd 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Satsuma Pharmaceuticals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGM:STSA Earnings and Revenue Growth June 3rd 2021

It looks like hedge funds own 6.7% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's largest shareholder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with ownership of 19%. With 9.5% and 8.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, New Enterprise Associates, Inc. and Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO John Kollins is the owner of 1.0% of the company's shares.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$167m, and insiders have US$1.7m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but I usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 18% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 34%, private equity firms could influence the Satsuma Pharmaceuticals board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 8.9% of the Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Satsuma Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

