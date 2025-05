Here’s What Salary the Average American Will Be Earning in 2028

Unfortunately, for the majority of American workers, salaries have not been keeping up with rising costs. According to Moneywise, 97% of occupations’ salaries have failed to keep up with inflation over the last five years. Although we can’t predict with certainty what the next few years will hold, Moneywise utilized past salary data, inflation rates and housing costs to forecast what the median salary for Americans in a number of common jobs will be in 2028. Note that this number reflects purchasing power in today’s dollars.

Based on these predictions, here’s a look at what Americans in various occupations could be earning four years from now.

Agricultural Workers

Median salary: $34,790

$34,790 5-year median salary change: 0.41%

0.41% Projected 2028 salary: $34,933

Bakers

Median salary: $34,950

$34,950 5-year median salary change: -3.65%

-3.65% Projected 2028 salary: $33,674

Farmers, Ranchers and Other Agricultural Managers

Median salary: $83,770

$83,770 5-year median salary change: -7.68%

-7.68% Projected 2028 salary: $77,336

Veterinary Assistants and Laboratory Animal Caretakers

Median salary: $36,440

$36,440 5-year median salary change: -2.32%

-2.32% Projected 2028 salary: $35,595

Nursing Assistants and Orderlies

Median salary: $38,130

$38,130 5-year median salary change: -2.49%

-2.49% Projected 2028 salary: $37,181

Skincare Specialists

Median salary: $43,200

$43,200 5-year median salary change: -2.69%

-2.69% Projected 2028 salary: $42,038

Massage Therapists

Median salary: $55,310

$55,310 5-year median salary change: -3.87%

-3.87% Projected 2028 salary: $53,170

EMTs and Paramedics

Median salary: $44,780

$44,780 5-year median salary change: -4.35%

-4.35% Projected 2028 salary: $42,832

Surgical Assistants and Technologists

Median salary: $60,370

$60,370 5-year median salary change: -5.35%

-5.35% Projected 2028 salary: $57,140

Dental Assistants

Median salary: $46,540

$46,540 5-year median salary change: -7.73%

-7.73% Projected 2028 salary: $42,942

Opticians

Median salary: $44,170

$44,170 5-year median salary change: -8.28%

-8.28% Projected 2028 salary: $40,513

Psychologists

Median salary: $92,740

$92,740 5-year median salary change: -8.58%

-8.58% Projected 2028 salary: $84,783

Physical Therapists

Median salary: $99,710

$99,710 5-year median salary change: -10.85%

-10.85% Projected 2028 salary: $88,891

Chiropractors

Median salary: $76,530

$76,530 5-year median salary change: -12.13%

-12.13% Projected 2028 salary: $67,247

Photographers

Median salary: $40,760

$40,760 5-year median salary change: -9.51%

-9.51% Projected 2028 salary: $36,884

Airline and Commercial Pilots

Median salary: $171,210

$171,210 5-year median salary change: 2.11%

2.11% Projected 2028 salary: $174,823

Flight Attendants

Median salary: $68,370

$68,370 5-year median salary change: -3.23%

-3.23% Projected 2028 salary: $66,162

Travel Agents

Median salary: $47,410

$47,410 5-year median salary change: -6.34%

-6.34% Projected 2028 salary: $44,404

Construction Laborers and Helpers

Median salary: $44,310

$44,310 5-year median salary change: -4.22%

-4.22% Projected 2028 salary: $42,440

Roofers

Median salary: $50,030

$50,030 5-year median salary change: -5.72%

-5.72% Projected 2028 salary: $47,168

Woodworkers

Median salary: $39,390

$39,390 5-year median salary change: -6.33%

-6.33% Projected 2028 salary: $36,897

Elevator and Escalator Installers and Repairers

Median salary: $102,420

$102,420 5-year median salary change: -6.54%

-6.54% Projected 2028 salary: $95,722

Interior Designers

Median salary: $62,510

$62,510 5-year median salary change: -7.92%

-7.92% Projected 2028 salary: $57,559

Real Estate Brokers and Sales Agents

Median salary: $56,620

$56,620 5-year median salary change: -9.05%

-9.05% Projected 2028 salary: $51,496

Architects

Median salary: $93,310

$93,310 5-year median salary change: -9.32%

-9.32% Projected 2028 salary: $84,614

Plumbers, Pipefitters and Steamfitters

Median salary: $61,550

$61,550 5-year median salary change: -9.88%

-9.88% Projected 2028 salary: $55,469

Electricians

Median salary: $61,590

$61,590 5-year median salary change: -10.86%

-10.86% Projected 2028 salary: $54,901

Retail Sales Workers

Median salary: $33,900

$33,900 5-year median salary change: -1.25%

-1.25% Projected 2028 salary: $33,476

Cashiers

Median salary: $29,720

$29,720 5-year median salary change: -1.48%

-1.48% Projected 2028 salary: $29,280

Customer Service Representatives

Median salary: $39,680

$39,680 5-year median salary change: -3.23%

-3.23% Projected 2028 salary: $38,398

Receptionists

Median salary: $35,840

$35,840 5-year median salary change: -7.04%

-7.04% Projected 2028 salary: $33,317

Secretaries and Administrative Assistants

Median salary: $46,010

$46,010 5-year median salary change: -8.47%

-8.47% Projected 2028 salary: $42,113

Veterinarians

Median salary: $119,100

$119,100 5-year median salary change: -5.25%

-5.25% Projected 2028 salary: $112,847

Optometrists

Median salary: $131,860

$131,860 5-year median salary change: -8.34%

-8.34% Projected 2028 salary: $120,863

Physicians and Surgeons

Median salary: $239,200

$239,200 5-year median salary change: -11.53%

-11.53% Projected 2028 salary: $211,620

Podiatrists

Median salary: $141,650

$141,650 5-year median salary change: -12.03%

-12.03% Projected 2028 salary: $124,610

Dentists

Median salary: $170,910

$170,910 5-year median salary change: -14.49%

-14.49% Projected 2028 salary: $146,145

Child Care Workers

Median salary: $30,370

$30,370 5-year median salary change: -2.46%

-2.46% Projected 2028 salary: $29,623

Kindergarten and Elementary School Teachers

Median salary: $63,670

$63,670 5-year median salary change: -11.59%

-11.59% Projected 2028 salary: $56,291

Elementary, Middle and High School Principals

Median salary: $103,460

$103,460 5-year median salary change: -12.71%

-12.71% Projected 2028 salary: $90,310

Mechanical Engineers

Median salary: $99,510

$99,510 5-year median salary change: -10.38%

-10.38% Projected 2028 salary: $89,181

Personal Financial Advisors

Median salary: $99,580

$99,580 5-year median salary change: -13.34%

-13.34% Projected 2028 salary: $86,296

Delivery Truck Drivers and Driver/Sales Workers

Median salary: $39,950

$39,950 5-year median salary change: -3.25%

-3.25% Projected 2028 salary: $38,652

Postal Service Workers

Median salary: $56,510

$56,510 5-year median salary change: -11.71%

-11.71% Projected 2028 salary: $49,893

Waiters and Waitresses

Median salary: $31,940

$31,940 5-year median salary change: 1.73%

1.73% Projected 2028 salary: $32,493

Lawyers

Median salary: $145,760

$145,760 5-year median salary change: -8.67%

-8.67% Projected 2028 salary: $133,123

Editors

Median salary: $75,020

$75,020 5-year median salary change: -1.25%

-1.25% Projected 2028 salary: $74,082

Graphic Designers

Median salary: $58,910

$58,910 5-year median salary change: -8.52%

-8.52% Projected 2028 salary: $53,891

Registered Nurses

Median salary: $86,070

$86,070 5-year median salary change: -7.82%

-7.82% Projected 2028 salary: $79,339

Pharmacists

Median salary: $136,030

$136,030 5-year median salary change: -12.85%

-12.85% Projected 2028 salary: $118,550

Police and Detectives

Median salary: $74,910

$74,910 5-year median salary change: -9.24%

-9.24% Projected 2028 salary: $67,988

Janitors and Building Cleaners

Median salary: $35,020

$35,020 5-year median salary change: -2.14%

-2.14% Projected 2028 salary: $34,271

Firefighters

Median salary: $57,120

$57,120 5-year median salary change: -10.18%

-10.18% Projected 2028 salary: $51,305

Social Workers

Median salary: $58,380

$58,380 5-year median salary change: -8.25%

-8.25% Projected 2028 salary: $53,564

Fitness Trainers and Instructors

Median salary: $46,480

$46,480 5-year median salary change: -9.13%

-9.13% Projected 2028 salary: $42,236

Accountants and Auditors

Median salary: $79,880

$79,880 5-year median salary change: -10.51%

-10.51% Projected 2028 salary: $71,485

Bus Drivers

Median salary: $48,230

$48,230 5-year median salary change: -0.56%

-0.56% Projected 2028 salary: $47,960

Taxi Drivers, Shuttle Drivers and Chauffeurs

Median salary: $35,180

$35,180 5-year median salary change: -2.14%

-2.14% Projected 2028 salary: $34,427

Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics

Median salary: $47,770

$47,770 5-year median salary change: -8.30%

-8.30% Projected 2028 salary: $43,805

Data is sourced from Moneywise and is accurate as of June 13, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What Salary the Average American Will Be Earning in 2028

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.