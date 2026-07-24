Here's What Retail Investors Need to Know About SpaceX's Lockup Cliff

Key Points

The first set of SpaceX shares is set to be unlocked on Aug. 6, two days after its earnings report.

Employee and investor share sales could put downward pressure on SpaceX's stock.

Investors shouldn't rush to buy SpaceX shares before its first share unlock period.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

When a company has its initial public offering (IPO), its shares begin trading on the open market, and the shares that insiders (such as investors, employees, and founders) own officially have value. However, those insiders aren't allowed to sell shares immediately; they have to wait until the designated lockup periods end.

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX), executed the largest (and arguably most hyped) IPO in stock market history, initially trading with a $1.77 trillion valuation. And after being invested and working for years or decades, you can bet plenty of insiders are ready to cash in and make moves on that house or dream car they've been eyeing.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Here's what you should know about SpaceX's lockup cliff.

How SpaceX's lockup cliff is scheduled

When SpaceX had its IPO, only around 4% of its shares were made available to the public. The rest will be gradually released as key dates are reached. Here is SpaceX's current lockup period schedule and how many shares are expected to be released at each point.

Key Dates Days Post-IPO Supply Released Aug. 6, 2026 55 days 20% to 30% Aug. 20, 2026 70 days 7% Sept. 9, 2026 90 days 7% Sept. 24, 2026 105 days 7% Oct. 9, 2026 120 days 7% Oct. 24, 2026 135 days 7% Late October or early November 2026 (Q3 earnings) TBD 28% Dec. 8, 2026 180 days Remaining employee balance February 2027 to August 2027 240 to 420 days 100% of institutional investors June 12, 2027 366 days 100% of Elon Musk's stake

SpaceX is scheduled to release its first earnings report on Aug. 4, which will trigger the first set of share unlocks, slated to happen on Aug. 6.

How will SpaceX's stock perform after its initial lockup period?

We can't predict how any stock will perform, but generally with an IPO, we see more volatility because insiders are unloading some of their shares. If you worked for a company for a decade or made an early investment, you likely want to see that work turn into cash and not just a number on paper.

With more people selling shares than buying, SpaceX's stock could take a temporary hit. Of course, this assumes insiders want to offload shares, which might not be the case, but chances are many will want to cash in while the stock is valued so highly (though it's trading lower than its initial IPO price as of July 21).

There's no need to rush to invest in SpaceX right now. Waiting until after the first one or two lock-up periods have expired is a smart choice for most investors.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Space Exploration Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,519!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,281,302!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 24, 2026.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.