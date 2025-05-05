Here’s What Rent Will Cost You in the 10 Cities With the Smallest Apartments

One-bedroom units were the preferred option for developers in 2024, accounting for 48% of all newly built apartments, according to recent RentCafe data.

The research also noted that the sizes of two-bedroom and three-bedroom units have decreased over the last decade. As developers strive to meet the demand for housing, units in some locations may be becoming smaller. However, in positive news, the average apartment size increased to 908 square feet in 2024.

Recent research from RentCafe listed the top cities with the smallest new apartments based on square footage. Here are the top 10 cities with the smallest new apartments, per RentCafe, as well as the average rent for each, as sourced from Apartments.com.

Seattle

Average size of new apartments: 649

649 10-year percentage change: -8%

-8% Average monthly rent: $2,090

Portland, Oregon

Average size of new apartments: 668

668 10-year percentage change: -11%

-11% Average monthly rent: $1,519

Queens, New York

Average size of new apartments: 702

702 10-year percentage change: 6%

6% Average monthly rent: $1,500

Brooklyn, New York

Average size of new apartments: 708

708 10-year percentage change: 1%

1% Average monthly rent: $2,866

San Francisco

Average size of new apartments: 716

716 10-year percentage change: 9%

9% Average monthly rent: $2,997

Detroit

Average size of new apartments: 728

728 10-year percentage change: -20%

-20% Average monthly rent: $1,097

Manhattan, New York

Average size of new apartments: 738

738 10-year percentage change: 1%

1% Average monthly rent: $3,962

Washington, D.C.

Average size of new apartments: 745

745 10-year percentage change: -7%

-7% Average monthly rent: $2,298

Salt Lake City

Average size of new apartments: 750

750 10-year percentage change: -5%

-5% Average monthly rent: $1,454

Philadelphia

Average size of new apartments: 759

759 10-year percentage change: -11%

-11% Average monthly rent: $1,743

Which City Offers the Worst Value?

When it comes to the size of the apartment and the average rental price, it’s clear that Manhattan offers the worst value for someone looking for spacious accommodations.

LivingCost.org noted that the average cost of living in New York City for a single person, including rent, is $4,441, and it’s $10,033 for a family of four. The monthly salary after taxes is $5,544

The site noted that it’s in the top 0.1% of the most expensive cities globally. However, it’s worth noting that the data also revealed it to be the second-best city to live in the United States. With a population of 8.8 million, there’s certainly an appeal to living in New York City, even though you may not get the best value for size.

