Here’s What Rent Will Cost You in the 10 Cities With the Biggest Apartments

According to RentCafe, the average apartment size nationwide increased in 2024, reaching an average of 908 square feet.
In other rental news, Realtor.com’s recent report noted that rental rates declined for the 20th consecutive month in March across the 50 largest metropolitan areas. The median asking price for rent in these largest metros was down $65 from the 2022 peak.
Find Out: Renting vs. Owning a Home: Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?
Explore More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
Recent research from RentCafe listed the top cities with the largest new apartments. Here’s what rent will cost you in the 10 cities with the biggest new apartments. The sizes are listed in square feet, and the average rental rates are sourced from Apartments.com.
Also see five key signs you’re overspending on rent and what to do about it.
Tallahassee, Florida
- Average size of new apartments: 1,130
- 10-year percentage change: -4%
- Average rent: $1,191
Read Next: 10 Best Places To Buy a Short-Term Rental Property To Earn Passive Income in 2025
Gainesville, Florida
- Average size of new apartments: 1,122
- 10-year percentage change: 1%
- Average rent: $1,242
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Average size of new apartments: 1,055
- 10-year percentage change: 1%
- Average rent: $1,026
Knoxville, Tennessee
- Average size of new apartments: 1,041
- 10-year percentage change: -1%
- Average rent: $1,319
Marietta, Georgia
- Average size of new apartments: 1,041
- 10-year percentage change: 11%
- Average rent: $1,277
Greensboro, North Carolina
- Average size of new apartments: 1,040
- 10-year percentage change: 1%
- Average rent: $1,133
Columbia, South Carolina
- Average size of new apartments: 1,025
- 10-year percentage change: -12%
- Average rent: $1,157
Fort Myers, Florida
- Average size of new apartments: 1,025
- 10-year percentage change: -12%
- Average rent: $1,615
Wilmington, North Carolina
- Average size of new apartments: 1,022
- 10-year percentage change: 1%
- Average rent: $1,346
Henderson, Nevada
- Average size of new apartments: 1,000
- 10-year percentage change: -2%
- Average rent: $1,505
A Closer Look at Tallahassee
Tallahassee offers the largest apartments on this list — but are they worth the cost? When considering size versus cost, Tallahassee offers some of the best value, as you receive 1,130 square feet for an average rental price of $1,191. The average rental price is also significantly lower than the national average of $1,575, according to Apartments.com data.
The average total cost of living, including rent, for a single person in Tallahassee is $2,008, and for a family of four, it is $4,625. LivingCost.org also reported that the median after-tax salary is $3,727 per month, ranking Tallahassee among the top 7% of the best places to live in the world.
Even though new apartment sizes have gone down a little bit, you’re still getting a good value if you’re looking for spacious living accommodations.
More From GOBankingRates
- 5 Luxury Cars That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Spring 2025
- 4 Things You Should Do if You Want To Retire Early
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
Sources
- RentCafe, “U.S. Average Apartment Size Is Increasing, With San Francisco and New York Leading the Charge.”
- Realtor.com, “March 2025 Rental Report: Rents Continue To Fall, but Tariffs on Imported Steel and Aluminum Could Exert Upward Pressure on Prices.”
- Apartments.com, “Apartments.com Rent Report for March 2025: Rent Prices Plateau, but Changes Are Expected.”
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What Rent Will Cost You in the 10 Cities With the Biggest Apartments
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.