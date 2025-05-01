Here’s What Rent Will Cost You in the 10 Cities With the Biggest Apartments

According to RentCafe, the average apartment size nationwide increased in 2024, reaching an average of 908 square feet.

In other rental news, Realtor.com’s recent report noted that rental rates declined for the 20th consecutive month in March across the 50 largest metropolitan areas. The median asking price for rent in these largest metros was down $65 from the 2022 peak.

Find Out: Renting vs. Owning a Home: Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?

Explore More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Recent research from RentCafe listed the top cities with the largest new apartments. Here’s what rent will cost you in the 10 cities with the biggest new apartments. The sizes are listed in square feet, and the average rental rates are sourced from Apartments.com.

Also see five key signs you’re overspending on rent and what to do about it.

Tallahassee, Florida

Average size of new apartments: 1,130

1,130 10-year percentage change: -4%

-4% Average rent: $1,191

Read Next: 10 Best Places To Buy a Short-Term Rental Property To Earn Passive Income in 2025

Gainesville, Florida

Average size of new apartments: 1,122

1,122 10-year percentage change: 1%

1% Average rent: $1,242

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Average size of new apartments: 1,055

1,055 10-year percentage change: 1%

1% Average rent: $1,026

Knoxville, Tennessee

Average size of new apartments: 1,041

1,041 10-year percentage change: -1%

-1% Average rent: $1,319

Marietta, Georgia

Average size of new apartments: 1,041

1,041 10-year percentage change: 11%

11% Average rent: $1,277

Greensboro, North Carolina

Average size of new apartments: 1,040

1,040 10-year percentage change: 1%

1% Average rent: $1,133

Columbia, South Carolina

Average size of new apartments: 1,025

1,025 10-year percentage change: -12%

-12% Average rent: $1,157

Fort Myers, Florida

Average size of new apartments: 1,025

1,025 10-year percentage change: -12%

-12% Average rent: $1,615

Wilmington, North Carolina

Average size of new apartments: 1,022

1,022 10-year percentage change: 1%

1% Average rent: $1,346

Henderson, Nevada

Average size of new apartments: 1,000

1,000 10-year percentage change: -2%

-2% Average rent: $1,505

A Closer Look at Tallahassee

Tallahassee offers the largest apartments on this list — but are they worth the cost? When considering size versus cost, Tallahassee offers some of the best value, as you receive 1,130 square feet for an average rental price of $1,191. The average rental price is also significantly lower than the national average of $1,575, according to Apartments.com data.

The average total cost of living, including rent, for a single person in Tallahassee is $2,008, and for a family of four, it is $4,625. LivingCost.org also reported that the median after-tax salary is $3,727 per month, ranking Tallahassee among the top 7% of the best places to live in the world.

Even though new apartment sizes have gone down a little bit, you’re still getting a good value if you’re looking for spacious living accommodations.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What Rent Will Cost You in the 10 Cities With the Biggest Apartments

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.