Here’s What Rachel Cruze Spends in a Week — and 5 Takeaways for Your Own Budget

Rachel Cruze is a financial influencer who is always trying to help people better understand their money. In a recent TikTok, Cruze got a bit personal with her own fiscal habits and shared what she spent in one week, which amounted to a total of $771.56.

This included a cleaning service for $200, a plumber for $85, $225 for groceries, $116.88 dining out, $87 on cosmetics and grooming services with a tip included, and $57.68 for various purchases on Amazon.

Cruze closed out the video by saying that this was just a random run of the mill week in terms of what she spends, so it might change in future weeks. What can you learn from her video?

Plan for Unexpected Expenses

The second cost that Cruze highlights is the plumber for $85. While she does not say exactly what happened or why a plumber was called, Cruze labeled it as an “unexpected expense” which can occur at any time.

While you might be adding up the cost of food, transportation and necessary services, it’s vital to have some extra cash in your budget to spend on emergencies when they arise.

Spend Without Shame or Guilt

The way that Cruze laid out her purchases so matter-of-factly speaks to her peace with her finances, according to the founder of Fincapy, Ryan Wible.

“She does not display any shame even when she talks about the smaller ‘indulgent’ purchases she made for her kids that others might admit begrudgingly,” Wible pointed out. “We should all strive to accept our spending like that and align it with our values.”

Expenses Change Week To Week

“Rachel Cruz’s video is a good reminder that budgeting doesn’t mean following the same routine every week,” reacted Jamie Wall, a personal finance strategist at Gamblizard.

“It’s way more important to understand where your money goes and adjust your budget as needed,” Wall added. “An important takeaway is that there’s nothing wrong with spending money on things like manicures, makeup or Uber Eats if it makes you happy and fits into your budget.”

Practice Financial Humility

Wible noted that viewers can assume that Cruze’s family has a fairly high income, but her spending habits seemed “so… normal.”

“They are almost certainly living below their means, or prioritizing spending big on the things that matter to them,” Wible highlighted. “We should all strive to have our appetites grow slower than our income on the road to wealth.”

Buy Back Your Time

Wible was struck by how Cruze’s very first expense, which she told viewers not to judge her on, was $200 for a cleaner.

“That’s a wise use of money, because it prioritizes our most valuable asset: Time,” Wible stated. “If you can buy time to do the things that you love instead of the things that you hate, you should.”

Wall agreed: “Paying $200 for a cleaning service or $60 for nails might seem like extras, but they can be smart choices if they reduce stress.”

