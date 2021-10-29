Here's What PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp.'s (NYSE:PMVC) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

The big shareholder groups in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

PMV Consumer Acquisition is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$215m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about PMV Consumer Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PMV Consumer Acquisition?

NYSE:PMVC Ownership Breakdown October 29th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that PMV Consumer Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at PMV Consumer Acquisition's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:PMVC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. PMV Consumer Acquisition is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Pmv Consumer Delaware Management Partners LLC with 20% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.6% and 4.0% of the stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 12 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of PMV Consumer Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. insiders own under 1% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It seems the board members have no more than US$226k worth of shares in the US$215m company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over PMV Consumer Acquisition. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 20%, of the PMV Consumer Acquisition stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for PMV Consumer Acquisition (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

