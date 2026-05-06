Here's What Pete Hegseth Just Said About Bitcoin and Why It Matters

Key Points

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently disclosed that the U.S. military is conducting classified programs related to Bitcoin.

The precise intentions of those programs are presently unknown.

But it's a signal that the military views Bitcoin as something worth having control over.

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At a House Armed Services Committee hearing on April 30, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is, in some way, important to the national security of the U.S. When asked whether the U.S. is securing a strategic advantage over China in the cryptocurrency, Hegseth said that "a lot of the things we are doing, enabling it or defeating it, are classified efforts that are ongoing inside our department, which do provide us a lot of leverage in a lot of different scenarios."

This is the first time that a sitting defense secretary has framed Bitcoin as an instrument of exerting national power. It's difficult to overstate how important this development is for investors, so let's unpack what we know and what it means.

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What was just disclosed

The past few months have seen Bitcoin's importance in geopolitics rise. Hegseth's testimony in Congress followed Representative Lance Gooden (R-TX) characterizing Bitcoin as having "evolved from a fringe asset into a matter of national security," citing Iran's demands for Bitcoin as a Strait of Hormuz transit toll and China's accumulation strategies.

The remarks built on an assessment by Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), who confirmed earlier in April that the military runs a live node on the Bitcoin network to test applications for securing networks. Paparo framed Bitcoin as a tool rooted in cryptography and proof-of-work (PoW) rather than as a financial asset -- an interesting and rarely explored perspective, at least outside of philosophical discussions in niche crypto developer communities.

These are the most explicit statements Pentagon officials have ever made to Congress about Bitcoin as something that's so valuable that it's worth controlling for the sake of national power. It's clear that military leaders are now thinking and talking about Bitcoin where they weren't before, at least not publicly.

But, as astute readers will notice, the specifics on what all of this discussion really means are still quite vague. Surveillance programs targeting Bitcoin's blockchain aren't new. And it's also not new for militaries to concern themselves with assets which they view as strategic for their countries.

Yet despite the strong hints that there's at least one instance of a new Bitcoin-focused government program that could potentially be used to intentionally affect the coin's price, we don't yet know enough to determine the nature or depth of the government's attempts at influencing it. Nothing suggests the Pentagon plans to accumulate coins beyond what's held via the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR), which was established by executive order in March 2025 and funded with coins from forfeitures rather than from purchases with government money.

These tidbits could ultimately expand the investment thesis

The most important takeaway for investors is that Hegseth's comments, when paired with Admiral Paparo's earlier testimony, confirm the importance and enduring value of Bitcoin as an asset. If the coin is really something that one of the world's major militaries is trying to control or at least trying to generate the means of future control, it obviously has value.

That expansion of the thesis builds on the more traditional argument, which is that the coin's scarcity and broadening institutional demand through vehicles like Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and corporate treasuries will keep constraining its supply so as to support higher prices over time.

At least one other government may view Bitcoin as infrastructure that's worth competing over. The U.S. holds about 328,000 bitcoins, while China is estimated to hold about 194,000 even though the asset is largely illegal there. Russia controls roughly 16% of global Bitcoin mining capacity, while China has about 12% despite its ban. When sovereign players compete for a finite resource, scarcity premiums tend to widen.

But there's a risk here. Part of what makes Bitcoin valuable globally is its reputation for being independent from any single holder or government. If Bitcoin starts looking like an American strategic tool, that neutrality could erode, which means that in practice buyers among the strategic rivals of the U.S. may be less inclined to buy it.

Still, Bitcoin's thesis appears to be (somewhat unexpectedly) gaining another layer of governmental credibility. If you own some already, this doesn't detract from the rationale for holding. And if you're on the sidelines, this is one more data point favoring some exposure.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.