Here's What PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's (NYSE:PMT) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

The big shareholder groups in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of US$1.9b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust?

NYSE:PMT Ownership Breakdown November 8th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:PMT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2021

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is not owned by hedge funds. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 18% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 4.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. are the second and third largest shareholders.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 11 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$19m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 28% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

