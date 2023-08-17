Here's What One of the Smartest Investors on the Planet Is Saying About Bitcoin Right Now

Seeking to enhance the collective understanding of Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) intricacies, Cathie Wood and her team at Ark Invest have assembled a comprehensive monthly "earnings report" centered around the world's leading cryptocurrency. Ark Invest releases these reports capturing recent trends and pertinent data, offering a snapshot of Bitcoin's current position relative to years past.

The report is chock-full of information and insights, but in this article, we'll discuss the three most essential points cited by Ark and how they could influence Bitcoin in the near and long term.

Record-low volatility

Bitcoin is currently experiencing an uncommon departure from its usual price swings. Volatility is generally at its greatest when the market is in the midst of a bullish phase.

Considering that the current landscape resembles more of a bear market, however, lower volatility shouldn't be all that surprising. However, volatility is unusually low today. In fact, Bitcoin's volatility hit a six-year low in July and remains at historically low levels.

This apparent reduction in volatility may not seem like a big deal, but its implications hold profound significance over the long term. Beyond merely providing respite from significant price swings, this period of relative calm implies Bitcoin could be maturing.

Diminishing volatility is a trend often found in newer assets on their path to wider adoption. As they become more liquid and widely accepted, volatility tends to lessens.

While Bitcoin remains stable for the time being, Ark's report surmises that phases of tranquility in the market often precede substantial movements. They didn't specify whether this would be to the upside or a potential decline, but the diminished volatility is likely acting as a coiled spring waiting to pop. Only time will tell whether it benefits investors or results in a notable decline.

The HODLers are back

Bitcoin's reduced volatility can likely be attributed to several key factors, including a decrease in trading volume and changes in network activity. Trading volume signifies the number of Bitcoins traded on specific exchanges and often indicates overall market interest.

However, like volatility, trading activity is at historically low levels. Reduced volume shouldn't be cause for concern as this is common during more stable periods and transitions between bear and bull markets.

Adding to the low volume are signs that more investors are holding (or in crypto lingo HODLing) their Bitcoin rather than trading. This strategy has inevitably led to a decrease in the size and number of transactions on the network.

To quantify this trend, Ark's analysis uses a "liveliness" metric to measure network activity and investor behavior. Today, Bitcoin's liveliness is at levels not seen since Q4 2020, when long-term holding behavior was at a peak.

Considerable macroeconomic obstacles

While many Bitcoin enthusiasts believe that it operates independently of macroeconomic factors, the truth is that it remains strongly influenced by them. According to Ark Invest, there are several significant factors that could inhibit Bitcoin's price growth in the near term.

A primary concern is the rapid increase in interest rates. In roughly 18 months, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates from 0.25% to 5.5% today in an effort to damp inflation. This rapid increase has effectively slammed the brakes on a soaring economy and is unprecedented in modern times.

While the effects of this increase are becoming evident in sectors like housing and manufacturing, Cathie Wood and her team are growing concerned that a ripple effect might be making its way to other sectors of the economy.

Additionally, Ark points out another challenge: The looming possibility of deflation, which would introduce a new challenge for the economy. The full extent of these effects is yet to be fully understood, creating an added layer of uncertainty in the economic landscape.

These factors might not directly influence Bitcoin's price, but as a risk-on asset that typically benefits from periods of increased liquidity, its price might face some headwinds in the near term. If there is a liquidity crunch across the broader economy -- which Ark foresees -- Bitcoin's price could struggle to make any noteworthy progress.

Still bullish

Despite recent trends in network activity, unusually low volatility, and persistent doubts about the broader macroeconomic landscape, Ark Invest and Cathie Wood remain optimistic about Bitcoin's long-term prospects. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Wood predicted a remarkable value of more than $1 million per Bitcoin by 2030.

While this may appear ambitious, it underscores the enduring appeal of Bitcoin's fundamental attributes: decentralization, security, and scarcity. These core qualities continue to position Bitcoin as a compelling investment option for many investors.

As Bitcoin's current price remains well off its historic peak, there's ample reason to be hopeful about its future trajectory. With the increasing institutional interest and encouraging adoption trends for the cryptocurrency, the pressure on Bitcoin's limited supply is poised to mount, making this period of drabness potentially opportune for investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.