Here's What to Note Ahead of Howmet Aerospace's Q1 Earnings Release

Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $1.11 per share on revenues of $2.24 billion.



The company’s first-quarter earnings estimates have increased 1.8% over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates an increase of 29.1% from the year-ago number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues indicates year-over-year growth of 15.2%.

Factors to Note Ahead of Howmet Aerospace’s Q1 Results

Howmet Aerospace’s first-quarter results are expected to benefit from the persistent strength in its commercial aerospace market. Solid demand in the air transport market has been driving demand for wide-body aircraft, thereby supporting continued OEM spending. Pickup in air travel has been positive for the company as the increased usage of aircraft spurs spending on parts and products that it provides.



Growing popularity for new, more fuel-efficient aircraft with reduced carbon emissions and increased spare demand for engines are likely to have proven favorable for HWM in the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the commercial aerospace market is pegged at $1.19 billion, indicating a 16.8% rise from the year-ago quarter number.



Also, strong momentum in HWM’s defense aerospace market, supported by steady government support, is likely to boost its results. HWM is continuing to experience robust orders for engine spares for legacy fighters like F-35, F-15 and the F-16. This is expected to have augmented its top-line performance in the quarter. The consensus estimate for revenues from the defense aerospace market is pegged at $369 million, indicating 10.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Recovery in the commercial transportation market served by the Forged Wheels segment is likely to have augmented its first-quarter performance. The consensus estimate for revenues from the commercial transportation market is pegged at $318 million, indicating a 4.2% increase on a year-over-year basis.



Howmet Aerospace is dependent on a global supply chain, and in recent years, it has experienced supply-chain disruptions in the aerospace sector that resulted in delays and increased costs. Despite moderation, the persistence of supply-chain issues in the aerospace sector is likely to have affected its operational performance.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Howmet Aerospace Inc. price-eps-surprise | Howmet Aerospace Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Howmet Aerospace this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: HWM has an Earnings ESP of -0.64% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.11 per share, higher than the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.10. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Howmet Aerospace currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



RBC Bearings RBC has an Earnings ESP of +5.80% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 15.

RBC Bearings’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.3%.



Huntington Ingalls Industries HII has an Earnings ESP of +3.05% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 5.

Huntington Ingalls’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 17.7%.



Kennametal Inc. KMT has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on May 6.

Kennametal’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed once in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 35.4%.

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Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.