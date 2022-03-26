Here's What New Investors Should Expect From Starbucks

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock has done well for its long-term investors over its 30-year history, so new investors might think they've missed the coffee chain train. On this episode of "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 18, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel talks about why that's not necessarily the case and what new investors can likely expect from the holding.

10 stocks we like better than Starbucks

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Starbucks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Matt Frankel: Starbucks, the way I look at it, I think of Starbucks in a similar context of why I own Berkshire Hathaway. It's a stock that could produce mild market-beating returns over the long run. It's not going to make you a millionaire overnight. It's not going to make you broke. It's a stock that you expect to do slightly better than the S&P 500, and Starbucks even kind of acknowledges that. In their annual meeting presentation, they say their target earnings growth going forward is 10 to 12%, slightly ahead of the S&P's historic returns, but not going to make you rich. It's a great core holding in your portfolio, which is, I think, to paraphrase, why Jamie owns it. Because it's just a great core holding that it could do slightly better than the market if they can execute. That's where I see Starbucks. I don't really think you need to time it as much. I'm generally not a fan of market timing at all. I don't think timing's important with Starbucks at all. I think this is something you buy and you just put away for 30 years as a core holding.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® owns Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool owns and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short April 2022 $100 calls on Starbucks, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.