Here's What Natural Order Acquisition Corp.'s (NASDAQ:NOAC) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

The big shareholder groups in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Natural Order Acquisition is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$286m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Natural Order Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Natural Order Acquisition?

NasdaqCM:NOAC Ownership Breakdown May 17th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Natural Order Acquisition already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Natural Order Acquisition's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:NOAC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

Natural Order Acquisition is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Natural Order Sponsor LLC, with ownership of 20%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.2% and 3.5% of the stock. In addition, we found that Paresh Patel, the CEO has 1.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 17 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Natural Order Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Natural Order Acquisition Corp.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$7.6m worth of the US$286m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 60% of Natural Order Acquisition. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 20%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Natural Order Acquisition that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

