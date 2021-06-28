Here's What National Western Life Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

The big shareholder groups in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

National Western Life Group isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of US$837m, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about National Western Life Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About National Western Life Group?

NasdaqGS:NWLI Ownership Breakdown June 28th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

National Western Life Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see National Western Life Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:NWLI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 28th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. National Western Life Group is not owned by hedge funds. Robert Moody is currently the largest shareholder, with 29% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.2% and 6.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of National Western Life Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in National Western Life Group, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$837m, and insiders have US$252m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 19% stake in National Western Life Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

