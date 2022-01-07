Here's What National Beverage's (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Strong Returns On Capital Mean

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for National Beverage:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.45 = US$221m ÷ (US$635m - US$140m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, National Beverage has an ROCE of 45%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Beverage industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured National Beverage's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is National Beverage's ROCE Trending?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like National Beverage. The company has employed 75% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 45%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

Our Take On National Beverage's ROCE

National Beverage has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 127% return they've received over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

