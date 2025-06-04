Here’s What Musk’s White House Exit Could Mean for the Future of DOGE — And Your Wallet

Elon Musk has been head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) since the beginning of President Trump’s second term, but the billionaire and current richest man in the world has announced his departure. Simply put, Musk’s days at the White House appear to be over.

For You: Trump’s Tariffs: Here’s What Economists Think Will Happen After the 90-Day Pause

Try This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

There have been signs leading up to this point, as Musk had formerly said he would be limiting his commitment to DOGE. More recently, he has distanced himself from Trump, citing his frustration with the obstacles he encountered as he tried to upend the federal bureaucracy. He went on to voice his disappointment in the Trump administration’s massive spending bill, which he feels undermines DOGE’s mission statement.

So inevitably, as Musk steps down from his role, what does that mean for DOGE, and how will that affect Americans’ wallets? Here, finance experts predict how the exit could impact the country and what the future looks like for DOGE.

DOGE Will Continue To Thrive

According to the DOGE website, Musk and his team have saved taxpayers $140 billion, so when the time comes for Musk to leave, Peter Diamond, a federally licensed tax, accounting, real estate and structure and certified bankability expert, believes the organization will continue to do its job of eliminating waste.

“Elon [Musk] is a master at building high-performing teams and putting mechanisms in place that outlive his involvement,” he stated. “Just look at PayPal — it’s still thriving decades later. If he chooses to step away from DOGE, it won’t be a spur-of-the-moment decision.”

Diamond added, “He’ll only do it if he’s confident the structure and people/mechanisms in place are built for long-term success. I believe the organization will continue to thrive — with or without him.”

Be Aware: Mark Cuban: Trump’s Tariffs Will Affect This Class of People the Most

DOGE Will Shift To a Measured Approach

When Musk leaves DOGE, it won’t be the end of the organization, but things are likely to be different according to Andrew Lokenauth, money expert and founder of Be Fluent in Finance.

“I’ve watched DOGE’s evolution closely since its inception, and I gotta say — this potential exit isn’t surprising,” he stated. “From my analysis of internal operations, DOGE’s structure was heavily dependent on Musk’s personal involvement (about 65% of major decisions required his direct input). The organization will need major restructuring.”

With that in mind, Lokenauth thinks there will be a big transition.

“Based on my experience working with similar transitions, DOGE will likely shift from its current aggressive cost-cutting approach to a more measured, bureaucratic style,” he noted. “I’ve seen this pattern before — when a charismatic founder leaves, institutions typically revert to traditional operational models.”

And Lokenauth believes it’s already happening.

“Last month, DOGE’s internal memos started showing signs of more conventional government processes,” he pointed out. “They’re moving away from those dramatic weekend announcements and sudden policy shifts that defined Musk’s era.”

DOGE Will Be on Shaky Ground

If Musk steps down sooner rather than later, Danny Ray, founder of PinnacleQuote, thinks the move will raise more questions than answers and leave DOGE on unstable ground.

“As someone who’s led businesses and watched leadership trends for decades, I can tell you this: When a figure like Musk exits quickly, it’s rarely without deeper reasons,” Ray explained. “It could be political pressure, internal conflict, or simply that the mission doesn’t align with his long-term interests. Above all, it shakes the foundation of the project.”

There Could Be Less Savings for Americans

In terms of what happens to Americans’ finances if Musk leaves, Ray believes the savings won’t be as plentiful.

“If DOGE loses steam, the promised savings and streamlined government processes could be off the table,” he stated. “That means fewer tax cuts, slower services and your wallet feeling the pinch. Overall, a Musk exit this soon could turn what sounded like a game-changing project into just another broken promise in Washington.”

Pay Attention to the Long Game

Diamond has a different viewpoint and says there could be short-term pain with economic instability, but the kinks will be worked out.

“There will be more efficiency, less waste and more opportunity in the long run,” he explained.

“There’s even talk of refunding a portion of DOGE-related savings back to the American people. That’s real money in people’s pockets.

“It’s about cutting fat and replacing it with lean, effective systems — and that’s a win for American wallets in the end. Like any true wealth strategy, the gains come to those who play the long game.”

Why the Long-Term Implications Matter

Based on Lokenauth’s economic analysis, the immediate impact on America’s finances “will be relatively modest — probably a 2% [to] 3% shift in relevant market sectors.”

But he noted to watch out for the longer-term implications because they are more significant.

“The transition will likely slow down DOGE’s aggressive cost-cutting measures,” Lokenauth added. “From my calculations, this means the promised $1 [trillion] in deficit reduction will end up closer to $400 [to] $500 [billion]. That’s still substantial but not nearly as dramatic as originally pitched.”

However, one thing Lokenauth pointed out is a pattern he’s seen before that most people aren’t talking about.

“The markets actually tend to respond positively to reduced uncertainty,” he explained. “When you remove an unpredictable factor like Musk from the equation, you typically see increased stability in government-influenced sectors. My analysis suggests this could lead to more sustainable, though less dramatic, efficiency gains. Think steady 5% [to] 7% improvements rather than flashy 20% cuts that create chaos in the system.”

Whatever the reasons for Musk potentially leaving DOGE, finance experts agree that his impact thus far has been significant in terms of gutting waste, but only time will tell if the savings will continue or DOGE folds upon his exit.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What Musk’s White House Exit Could Mean for the Future of DOGE — And Your Wallet

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.