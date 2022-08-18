Here's What Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp.'s (NASDAQ:MURF) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

The big shareholder groups in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$174m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Murphy Canyon Acquisition. NasdaqGM:MURF Ownership Breakdown August 18th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Murphy Canyon Acquisition?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Murphy Canyon Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Murphy Canyon Acquisition's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqGM:MURF Earnings and Revenue Growth August 18th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It would appear that 5.6% of Murphy Canyon Acquisition shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Presidio Property Trust, Inc. with 23% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.6% and 4.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Murphy Canyon Acquisition

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. insiders own under 1% of the company. It seems the board members have no more than US$453k worth of shares in the US$174m company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 22% stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Murphy Canyon Acquisition you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

