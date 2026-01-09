Here's What Medicare Part A Costs in 2026

Key Points

Most Medicare enrollees don't pay a premium for Part A.

There are still deductibles and coinsurance to worry about.

Part A costs are up in 2026, so it's important to know what to expect.

If you're enrolled in Medicare, you probably don't pay a premium for Part A, which covers hospital care. But that doesn't mean Part A is totally free.

The costs associated with Medicare Part A tend to rise from year to year, and 2026 is no exception. Here's what you may be looking at in the next 12 months.

A $1,736 inpatient deductible

Each time you're admitted to the hospital as a Medicare enrollee, you have to pay a deductible that covers your first 60 days. In 2025, that deductible amounted to $1,676, but this year, it's up to $1,736.

A $434 daily hospital coinsurance rate

Since your Medicare Part A inpatient deductible only covers 60 days, a longer stay subjects you to a daily coinsurance rate. For days 61 through 90 of a hospital stay, that daily rate is $434, up from $419 in 2025.

An $868 daily hospital coinsurance lifetime reserve rate

If you end up in the hospital beyond 90 days, you're forced to dip into your lifetime reserve days, which are charged at a higher rate than days 61 through 90. The daily rate for lifetime reserve days is $868 this year, up from $838 last year.

A $217 daily coinsurance rate for skilled nursing care

If you need skilled nursing care following a hospital stay, the daily rate in 2026 is $217, up from $209.50 last year. You're eligible for up to 100 days of extended care services per hospital admission.

It's important to understand the costs associated with Medicare Part A, even if you aren't subject to a monthly premium for coverage. And if you're looking for a way to defray some of these costs, make sure to set yourself up with a Medigap policy. Medigap, or supplemental insurance, could pick up the tab for expensive deductibles and coinsurance so these costs don't bankrupt you.

