Here's What MasterCraft Boat Holdings' (NASDAQ:MCFT) Strong Returns On Capital Mean

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over MasterCraft Boat Holdings' (NASDAQ:MCFT) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$39m ÷ (US$227m - US$66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

Thus, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 19% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqGM:MCFT Return on Capital Employed April 26th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MasterCraft Boat Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for MasterCraft Boat Holdings.

What Can We Tell From MasterCraft Boat Holdings' ROCE Trend?

MasterCraft Boat Holdings deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 24% and the business has deployed 121% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 202% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing MasterCraft Boat Holdings that you might find interesting.

