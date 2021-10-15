Here's What Markforged Holding Corporation's (NYSE:MKFG) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Every investor in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of US$1.2b, Markforged Holding is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Markforged Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Markforged Holding?

NYSE:MKFG Ownership Breakdown October 15th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Markforged Holding does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Markforged Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:MKFG Earnings and Revenue Growth October 15th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Markforged Holding. Matrix Management Corporation is currently the largest shareholder, with 16% of shares outstanding. With 16% and 13% of the shares outstanding respectively, North Bridge Venture Management Company, LLC and Gregory Mark are the second and third largest shareholders. Gregory Mark, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Markforged Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Markforged Holding Corporation. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$252m stake in this US$1.2b business. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 19% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Markforged Holding. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 49% stake in Markforged Holding. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Markforged Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Markforged Holding (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

