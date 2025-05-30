Here’s What Mark Zuckerberg Pays Meta Employees

Mark Zuckerberg is the second richest person in the world with a net worth of $227 billion, according to Bloomberg. The founder, chairman and CEO of Meta Platforms, the company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — who is widely self-made — has a massive fleet of employees who, though they may never meet him, are technically on his payroll. As of Dec. 31, 2024, Meta employed 74,067 people.
How much do these people get paid working at one of the wealthiest companies in the world? Using U.S. data from Indeed and Glassdoor, GOBankingRates looked at 21 roles (all outside the C-suite) at Meta and found the average salaries in the U.S.
Account Manager
- Average salary: $106,282
UX/UI Designer
- Average salary: $107,239
Recruiter
- Average salary: $134,055
Site Reliability Engineer
- Average salary: $145,099
Human Resources Business Partner
- Average salary: $196,416
Growth Marketing Manager
- Average salary: $147,098
Sales Representative
- Average salary: $162,000
Program Manager
- Average salary: $166,332
Security Engineer
- Average salary: $173,802
Software Engineer
- Average salary: $175,229
Data Scientist
- Average salary: $176,724
Policy Manager
- Average salary: $178,032
Product Designer
- Average salary: $180,922
Machine Learning Engineer
- Average salary: $187,697
Data Engineer
- Average salary: $186,946
AI Research Scientist
- Average salary: $190,501
Senior Software Engineer
- Average salary: $212,001
Quantitative Analyst
- Average salary: $286,000
Product Marketing Manager
- Average salary: $292,000
Senior Product Designer
- Average salary: $353,000
Product, Design & UX Manager
- Average salary: $431,500
