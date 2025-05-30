Personal Finance

Here’s What Mark Zuckerberg Pays Meta Employees

May 30, 2025 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates->

Mark Zuckerberg is the second richest person in the world with a net worth of $227 billion, according to Bloomberg. The founder, chairman and CEO of Meta Platforms, the company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — who is widely self-made — has a massive fleet of employees who, though they may never meet him, are technically on his payroll. As of Dec. 31, 2024, Meta employed 74,067 people.

Find Out: 4 Six-Figure Jobs That Are in High Demand in 2025

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

How much do these people get paid working at one of the wealthiest companies in the world? Using U.S. data from Indeed and Glassdoor, GOBankingRates looked at 21 roles (all outside the C-suite) at Meta and found the average salaries in the U.S.

Account Manager 

  • Average salary: $106,282

Check Out: 6 Blue-Collar Jobs You’ll Want To Switch to Now To Make Big Money

UX/UI Designer

  • Average salary: $107,239

Recruiter 

  • Average salary: $134,055

Site Reliability Engineer 

  • Average salary: $145,099

Human Resources Business Partner 

  • Average salary: $196,416

Growth Marketing Manager  

  • Average salary: $147,098

Sales Representative 

  • Average salary: $162,000

Program Manager 

  • Average salary: $166,332

 Security Engineer 

  • Average salary: $173,802

Software Engineer

  • Average salary: $175,229

Data Scientist 

  • Average salary: $176,724

Policy Manager 

  • Average salary: $178,032

Product Designer

  • Average salary: $180,922

Machine Learning Engineer

  • Average salary: $187,697

Data Engineer

  • Average salary: $186,946

AI Research Scientist 

  • Average salary: $190,501

Senior Software Engineer 

  • Average salary: $212,001

Quantitative Analyst 

  • Average salary: $286,000

Product Marketing Manager

  • Average salary: $292,000

Senior Product Designer

  • Average salary: $353,000

Product, Design & UX Manager

  • Average salary: $431,500

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What Mark Zuckerberg Pays Meta Employees

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.