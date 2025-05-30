Here’s What Mark Zuckerberg Pays Meta Employees

Mark Zuckerberg is the second richest person in the world with a net worth of $227 billion, according to Bloomberg. The founder, chairman and CEO of Meta Platforms, the company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — who is widely self-made — has a massive fleet of employees who, though they may never meet him, are technically on his payroll. As of Dec. 31, 2024, Meta employed 74,067 people.

How much do these people get paid working at one of the wealthiest companies in the world? Using U.S. data from Indeed and Glassdoor, GOBankingRates looked at 21 roles (all outside the C-suite) at Meta and found the average salaries in the U.S.

Account Manager

Average salary: $106,282

UX/UI Designer

Average salary: $107,239

Recruiter

Average salary: $134,055

Site Reliability Engineer

Average salary: $145,099

Human Resources Business Partner

Average salary: $196,416

Growth Marketing Manager

Average salary: $147,098

Sales Representative

Average salary: $162,000

Program Manager

Average salary: $166,332

Security Engineer

Average salary: $173,802

Software Engineer

Average salary: $175,229

Data Scientist

Average salary: $176,724

Policy Manager

Average salary: $178,032

Product Designer

Average salary: $180,922

Machine Learning Engineer

Average salary: $187,697

Data Engineer

Average salary: $186,946

AI Research Scientist

Average salary: $190,501

Senior Software Engineer

Average salary: $212,001

Quantitative Analyst

Average salary: $286,000

Product Marketing Manager

Average salary: $292,000

Senior Product Designer

Average salary: $353,000

Product, Design & UX Manager

Average salary: $431,500

