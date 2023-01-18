Here's What Makes Signet (SIG) Stock Appear Promising Now

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG seems to be on a roll, thanks to solid growth in its e-commerce business and smooth progress in its Inspiring Brilliance strategy. Sturdy gains from growth initiatives like unique banner value propositions, marketing efforts and advanced connected-commerce capabilities are also aiding its performance. SIG’s innovation efforts also bode well. Buoyed by the aforesaid endeavors, shares of this jewelry retailer have gained 31.3% in the past three months compared to the industry’s 2.3% rise.



Analysts look quite optimistic about the stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) of $11.86 for fiscal 2023 and $11.09 for fiscal 2024, suggests an increase of 5.2% and 4.4%, respectively, over the past 60 days. A Value Score of A coupled with a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 8% speaks volumes for this presently Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Let’s Delve Deeper

Signet has been making moves to enrich customers’ experience. Digital business is the key driver for Signet. Management is focused on enhancing the data analytics capabilities with higher precision. SIG is leveraging the analytics capability to optimize the process of adding product assortments. In addition, e-tags are innovative and come across as valuable technology. Such efforts indicate that Signet has been focusing on evolving its channel-agnostic retailer capabilities. This is helping the company cater to customers’ needs more aptly.



In addition, the company’s loyalty efforts bode well. Currently, the company has been witnessing more than 30% of sales from its loyalty members. The loyalty members are spending 40% more than non-loyalty customers on average. Apart from these initiatives, management is also steadily enhancing its service offerings to widen customer relationships.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Additionally, Signet is consistently integrating its physical stores with advanced virtual experiences through data-driven in-store consultations and services like buy online, pickup in-store and curbside options. The company’s connected commerce strategy helps in combining customer experiences, leveraging in-store and online as well as mobile and ubiquitous delivery.



SIG had earlier added several features and capabilities to its digital platform, offering a seamless customer experience. It had rolled out Google Business Messages and Apple Business Chat features, allowing customers to engage virtual jewelry consultants in real-time or offline from search results or maps. All the aforesaid efforts indicate that Signet continues to focus on evolving its channel-agnostic retailer capabilities. We expect the momentum in SIG’s digital business to continue driving the overall results ahead.



We note that Signet’s Inspiring Brilliance strategy appears encouraging. This growth strategy focuses on expanding big banners, boosting services, broadening the Accessible Luxury and Value segments, as well as accelerating digital commerce, among others. As part of the Inspiring Brilliance growth strategy, the company makes use of data-driven insights for targeting new and existing customers. It is working toward evolving its Customer First strategy to a consumer-inspired experience, which includes tailored merchandise assortments and expanded services, offering more innovative and personalized experiences.



Signet’s acquisition of Diamonds Direct USA Inc appears encouraging. Diamonds Direct is known for its unique bridal-focused collections and shopping experience. This has now become the company’s highly-personalized bridal destination, offering customers valuable bridal experiences. Signet has also been boosting customization services. The Inspiring Brilliance growth strategy also includes transformational productivity, as part of which the company expects to achieve efficiencies. Also, the company’s acquisition of Blue Nile appears encouraging. Blue Nile is the pioneer in online diamond marketplace shopping, thus enhancing the company’s portfolio and its customer base.



Wrapping up, Signet will continue to perform well on the bourses, given the above-discussed factors.

