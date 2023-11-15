Here's What Makes Pinterest (PINS) a Promising Portfolio Pick

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. PINS have surged 26.9% over the past year, driven by its unique business model. Earnings estimates for the current and next fiscal year have increased 41.9% and 27.3% since November 2022, implying robust inherent growth potential. With healthy fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Growth Drivers

Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest provides a platform to show its users (called Pinners) visual recommendations (called Pins) based on their tastes and interests. Users then save and organize these recommendations into collections (called Boards). Pinterest generates revenues by delivering ads on its website and mobile application. The company is helping advertisers reach millennials and Gen Z audiences who are more active on immersive mobile platforms.



It is different from other social media platforms and popular digital advertising channels that typically offer advertisers an audience that already knows what it wants. Pinterest, on the other hand, caters to discovery. People turn to the platform to get more information on a variety of subjects like weddings, fashion, or fitness but are not necessarily looking for a specific item. They are there to discover or be inspired, which presents an appealing opportunity to advertisers, as Pinners are often very open to purchasing.



Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition for advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which presently appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for new ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets. Pinterest’s Verified Merchants Program allows brands to create a catalog of shoppable products on the app and use special re-targeting capabilities in their ads.



The acquisition of the AI-powered, high-tech fashion-shopping platform, The Yes, will allow it to create a strategic organization to help steer the evolution of its features and merchants. Pinterest and The Yes share a common vision of making it easy for customers to find products matching their tastes and style. The company has been making continuous efforts to absorb creators publishing videos and live streams to make the shopping experience swift and easy for customers.



It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35.9% and delivered a solid earnings surprise of 37.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Other Key Picks

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20.4% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



United States Cellular Corporation USM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is the fourth largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States. The company provides a range of wireless products and services, and a high-quality network to increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations.



U.S. Cellular has taken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. The company aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. It is well-positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G technology. The company is well-positioned for continued demand for broadband.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another solid pick. Headquartered in Melville, NY, the company is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers.



Comtech’s key satellite earth station modems incorporate forward error correction and bandwidth compression technologies, which enable its customers to optimize their satellite networks by either reducing their satellite transponder lease costs or increasing data.

