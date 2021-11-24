Here's What Makes Olin (OLN) Stock a Solid Bet Right Now

Olin Corporation’s OLN shares have popped around 27% over the past three months. It is benefiting from the Lake City U.S. Army contract, productivity actions and investment in the Information Technology (IT) project. We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to portfolio as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.



Olin has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best investment opportunities for investors.



Let’s take a look into the factors that make this chemical maker a compelling choice for investors right now.

An Outperformer

Shares of Olin have surged 160.4% over the past year against the 17.5% rise of its industry. It has also outperformed the S&P 500’s roughly 30.9% rise over the same period.

Estimates Going Up

Over the past two months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Olin for 2021 has increased around 19.5%. The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 has also been revised 67.6% upward over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.

Solid Growth Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for 2021 for Olin is currently pegged at $8.64, reflecting an expected year-over-year growth of 740%. Moreover, earnings are expected to register a 2,125% growth in fourth-quarter 2021.

Valuation Looks Attractive

Olin’s shares are currently trading at a level that is lower than the industry average, suggesting that the stock still has upside potential.



Going by the EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value/ Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) multiple, which is often used to value chemical stocks, Olin is currently trading at trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.34, cheaper compared with the industry average of 9.27.

Upbeat Prospects

Olin’s Winchester segment is poised to benefit from the Lake City U.S. Army ammunition contract. The multi-year contract is expected to significantly boost annual profitability of the unit. Sales from the Winchester segment surged 94% year over year in the third quarter of 2021, driven by higher commercial and military sales, including ammunition produced at Lake City as well as higher commercial ammunition pricing.



The company also remains committed to improve its cost structure and efficiency and drive productivity through a number of projects. It currently has more than 1,200 active productivity projects that are expected to contribute to savings in 2021. It expects productivity measures to deliver $100 million of net savings in 2021.



Olin is also aiming for an improvement in its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio through a combination of improved adjusted EBITDA, disciplined capital spending, and debt reduction by the end of 2021. For the full year, it is targeting debt reduction of roughly $1.1 billion by using the cash generated from operations.



The company is also expected to gain from cost and other benefits from its investment in the IT project. The project, which involves implementation of necessary IT infrastructure, is expected to maximize cost effectiveness, efficiency and control over its global chemical operations by standardizing business processes.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



