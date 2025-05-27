Here's What Makes Federated Stock Worth Holding in Your Portfolio Now

FHI is well-positioned to gain from its steady improvement in assets under management (AUM). Backed by a diverse asset mix and strategic acquisitions, the company continues to expand its market presence. Additionally, its decent liquidity position supports sustainable capital distribution activities, reinforcing shareholder value. Over the last year, shares of FHI have gained 28.4%, outperforming its industry ’s growth of 9.7% and close peers, BEN and AMG . While shares of BEN recorded a decline of 4.1%, AMG rose 10.6% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors to Aid FHI’s Performance

Federated continues to strengthen its foothold in the money market business, with assets reaching a record $637.1 billion as of March 31, 2025, up 10.1% year over year. Increased money market AUM is expected to provide new fund offerings, benefiting both institutional and retail clients. Also, strategic acquisitions of money market assets depict the buoyancy of Federated in the money market business.Federated has recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 1% in total AUM through 2027, supported by its diversified investment portfolio. Money market assets remain the dominant driver of AUM expansion, but the firm has also strengthened its fixed-income and equity fund offerings. The firm’s acquisition of C.W. Henderson & Associates in 2022 strengthened its fixed-income portfolio, reinforcing its ability to attract institutional clients. The company continues to seek alliances and acquisitions to expand its business globally. Its inorganic growth efforts are expected to continue to drive the AUM balance in the upcoming period. We project the total AUM to rise marginally in 2025.Federated maintains a solid financial position, ensuring financial stability and flexibility. As of March 31, 2025, the company’s cash and other investments totaled $541.8 million, while long-term debt remained manageable at $348.2 million. Given this, the company is well-positioned to withstand economic uncertainties while continuing its disciplined growth strategy.Federated has consistently prioritized shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases. In April 2025, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 9.7% to 34 cents per share. The company has increased its dividend five times in the past five years and currently has a 30% dividend payout ratio. In terms of dividend yield, FHI stands at 3.23%, reflecting a balanced approach to shareholder returns through dividends and capital distributions. Among its peers, BEN has a dividend yield of 5.95%, while AMG has 0.02%. The company also has a share repurchase plan in place. In October 2023, Federated Hermes authorized a share repurchase program of 5 million shares, later expanding the authorization in October 2024 for additional buybacks of 5 million shares, both without expiration. As of March 31, 2025, 2.7 million shares remained available for repurchase, reflecting its continued commitment to capital distribution.Federated has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.08%. In the last three to five years, the company witnessed earnings per share growth of 5.94%, higher than the industry’s average of 4.54%. For the next three to five years, its earnings are projected to grow 36.4%, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 2.9%. Specifically, FHI’s earnings are projected to grow 36.2% in 2025 and slightly in 2026. Franklin Resources’s estimate for earnings is projected to decline 15.48% in 2025, while it is projected to rise 7.6% in 2026. Affiliated Managers Group earnings are projected to increase 7.16% in 2025 and 12.4% in 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FHI’s 2025 and 2026 earnings has been revised upward over the past seven days, indicating that analysts are optimistic about the stock’s growth potential.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should You Hold FHI Stock?

Rising operating expenses are a concern for Federated. Though the metric declined in 2021 and in the first quarter of 2025, it witnessed a four-year (ended 2024) CAGR of 10.9%. Going forward, any expected increase in distribution expenses and new hires might escalate the cost base, which might affect its performance. Nonetheless, the company’s steady AUM growth, decent earnings projections, along with manageable debt levels and sustainable capital distribution activities, are encouraging. Those who own FHI stock should continue holding it for now to generate healthy long-term returns. Federated currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here . Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) is well-positioned to gain from its steady improvement in assets under management (AUM). Backed by a diverse asset mix and strategic acquisitions, the company continues to expand its market presence. Additionally, its decent liquidity position supports sustainable capital distribution activities, reinforcing shareholder value. Over the last year, shares of FHI have gained 28.4%, outperforming its industry’s growth of 9.7% and close peers, Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and Affiliated Managers Group (AMG). While shares of BEN recorded a decline of 4.1%, AMG rose 10.6% in the same period. Factors to Aid FHI’s Performance Stable Position in Money Market Sector: Federated continues to strengthen its foothold in the money market business, with assets reaching a record $637.1 billion as of March 31, 2025, up 10.1% year over year. Increased money market AUM is expected to provide new fund offerings, benefiting both institutional and retail clients. Also, strategic acquisitions of money market assets depict the buoyancy of Federated in the money market business. Steady AUM Growth: Federated has recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 1% in total AUM through 2027, supported by its diversified investment portfolio. Money market assets remain the dominant driver of AUM expansion, but the firm has also strengthened its fixed-income and equity fund offerings. The firm’s acquisition of C.W. Henderson & Associates in 2022 strengthened its fixed-income portfolio, reinforcing its ability to attract institutional clients. The company continues to seek alliances and acquisitions to expand its business globally. Its inorganic growth efforts are expected to continue to drive the AUM balance in the upcoming period. We project the total AUM to rise marginally in 2025. Strong Balance Sheet Position: Federated maintains a solid financial position, ensuring financial stability and flexibility. As of March 31, 2025, the company’s cash and other investments totaled $541.8 million, while long-term debt remained manageable at $348.2 million. Given this, the company is well-positioned to withstand economic uncertainties while continuing its disciplined growth strategy. Impressive Capital Distribution Plan: Federated has consistently prioritized shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases. In April 2025, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 9.7% to 34 cents per share. The company has increased its dividend five times in the past five years and currently has a 30% dividend payout ratio. In terms of dividend yield, FHI stands at 3.23%, reflecting a balanced approach to shareholder returns through dividends and capital distributions. Among its peers, BEN has a dividend yield of 5.95%, while AMG has 0.02%. The company also has a share repurchase plan in place. In October 2023, Federated Hermes authorized a share repurchase program, later expanding the authorization in October 2024 for additional buybacks, both without expiration. As of March 31, 2025, 2.7 million shares remained available for repurchase, reflecting its continued commitment to capital distribution. Earnings Strength: Federated has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.08%. In the last three to five years, the company witnessed earnings per share growth of 5.94%, higher than the industry’s average of 4.54%. For the next three to five years, its earnings are projected to grow 36.4%, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 2.9%. Specifically, FHI’s earnings are projected to grow 36.2% in 2025 and slightly in 2026. Franklin Resources’s estimate for earnings is projected to decline 15.48% in 2025, while it is projected to rise 7.6% in 2026. Affiliated Managers Group earnings are projected to increase 7.16% in 2025 and 12.4% in 2026. FHI’s Earnings Estimates Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FHI’s 2025 and 2026 earnings has been revised upward over the past seven days, indicating that analysts are optimistic about the stock’s growth potential. Estimate Revision Trend Should You Hold FHI Stock? Rising operating expenses are a concern for Federated. Though the metric declined in 2021 and in the first quarter of 2025, it witnessed a four-year (ended 2024) CAGR of 10.9%. Going forward, any expected increase in distribution expenses and new hires might escalate the cost base, which might affect its performance. Nonetheless, the company’s steady AUM growth, decent earnings projections, along with manageable debt levels and sustainable capital distribution activities, are encouraging. Those who own FHI stock should continue holding it for now to generate healthy long-term returns. Federated currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.