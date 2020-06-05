Here's What Makes EQT Corporation (EQT) an Attractive Bet Now

EQT Corporation EQTseems like a lucrative investment choice at the moment as we are positive about its prospects.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, the company is a leading producer of natural gas with strong presence in prolific shale plays like Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. In the Marcellus, EQT Corporation’s core operations spread across 630,000 net acres. In the Utica shale play, the upstream energy player’s operations encompass 60,000 net acres.

Importantly, in the core Marcellus resource, the company has 1,565 net undeveloped locations. The company also has 120 net undeveloped locations in the core Utica shale play. These undeveloped sites have brightened up the prospects of EQT Corporation’s future natural gas production. Since natural gas is a source for clean burning fuel, we can say that the company is well positioned to tap the growing clean energy demand.

EQT Corporation has consistently been evolving its operations, like adoption of new drilling technologies. This has been helping the company drive down its operating costs. The company has lowered its well costs in the prolific Marcellus for three straight quarters and is planning to bring down costs further in the second half of 2020.

Moreover, the company’s balance sheet has lower debt exposure as compared to the composite stocks in the industry. In fact, over the past few years, the upstream firm’s debt-to-capitalization ratio has persistently been lower than the industry, reflecting balance sheet strength. Also, the stock has gained 102.3% quarter to date, outpacing the industry’s 72.9%.

Considering the above factors, it should not come as a surprise that EQT Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Other prospective players in the energy sector are Murphy USA Inc MUSA, Key Energy Services, Inc. KEGX and CNX Resources Corporation CNX. While Murphy and Key Energy sport a Zacks Rank #1, CNX Resources carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Murphy USA is likely to see earnings growth of 7% in the next five years.

Key Energy is expected to witness bottom-line growth of 97.2% in 2020.

CNX Resources has witnessed upward estimate revisions for 2020 bottom line in the past 60 days.

