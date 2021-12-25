Here's What MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MNSB) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Every investor in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

MainStreet Bancshares is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$175m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about MainStreet Bancshares.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MainStreet Bancshares?

NasdaqCM:MNSB Ownership Breakdown December 25th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

MainStreet Bancshares already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at MainStreet Bancshares' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:MNSB Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2021

It would appear that 7.6% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C., with ownership of 8.6%. With 7.6% and 4.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, EJF Capital LLC and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Jeff Dick, the CEO has 2.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of MainStreet Bancshares

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$13m worth of the US$175m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 50% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over MainStreet Bancshares. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 8.6%, private equity firms could influence the MainStreet Bancshares board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand MainStreet Bancshares better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with MainStreet Bancshares .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

