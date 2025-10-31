Here's What to Know Ahead of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's Q3 Earnings

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD is slated to report its third-quarter 2025 financial results on Nov. 4, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 58.5% and 12.3%, respectively. Also, on a year-over-year basis, both metrics grew 61.5% and 20.9%, respectively.



Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s earnings topped the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters. The average surprise can be observed from the chart below.

Trend in GLDD’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter adjusted EPS has remained unchanged at 17 cents over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates 30.8% year-over-year growth from adjusted EPS of 13 cents.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $197.6 million, indicating a 3.4% increase year over year.

Factors Likely to Define GLDD’s Q3 Results

Revenues



The company’s revenues are likely to have gained on the back of the robust infrastructure demand currently absorbing the market, alongside its strategic efforts to expand its offshore wind business in international markets and focus on the new build program. Besides, project execution and high equipment utilization are expected to have catalyzed the positive trends.



Among the three reportable types of work, the demand for Maintenance dredging (comprising 11.8% of second-quarter 2025 total revenues) is likely to have been on the weaker side, especially in Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and Mississippi, with Coastal protection dredging (comprising 33.7% of second-quarter 2025 total revenues) expected to have gained momentum because of the increased government initiatives toward such projects. Capital dredging (comprising 54.5% of second-quarter 2025 total revenues) demand trends during the third quarter are expected to have been hurt by a decrease in revenues earned on projects in Virginia.



Per the line of business, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dredging Capital revenues is currently pegged at $107.5 million, indicating a slight decline of 1.1% from $108.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for Dredging Maintenance revenues of $21.2 million implies a decrease of 44.1% from $37.9 million a year ago.



However, the consensus mark for Dredging Coastal Protection revenues of $72.5 million indicates year-over-year growth of 65.1%.



Earnings



Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s bottom line is expected to have increased year over year during the third quarter because of improved utilization and project performance, alongside a favorable project mix and top-line leverage to some extent.



Even though higher incentive compensation and employee benefit expenses are likely to have been a turn-off during the third quarter, GLDD’s focus on higher-margin capital and coastal protection projects is expected to have aided the bottom line.

What the Zacks Model Says About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: GLDD has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies in the Zacks Construction sector, which per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the respective quarters to be reported.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Martin Marietta’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions, the negative average surprise being 0.9%. Martin Marietta’s earnings for the third quarter of 2025 are expected to grow 12.5%.



Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.70% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Construction Partners’ earnings have topped in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 93.4%. Construction Partners’ earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 are expected to grow 86.2%.



TopBuild Corp. BLD has an Earnings ESP of +2.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



TopBuild’s earnings topped estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.8%. TopBuild’s earnings for the third quarter of 2025 are expected to decline 8.1%.

