Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Zions (ZION) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Zions (ZION) reported revenue of $741 million, down 16.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.29, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $754.81 million, representing a surprise of -1.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +29.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 2.9% versus 2.9% estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 2.9% versus 2.9% estimated by nine analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 65.1% compared to the 67.1% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 65.1% compared to the 67.1% average estimate based on eight analysts. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $80.97 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $80.26 billion.

: $80.97 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $80.26 billion. Net charge-offs to average loans and leases : 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by seven analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $228 million versus $203.20 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $228 million versus $203.20 million estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio : 10.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.8%.

: 10.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.8%. Total risk-based capital ratio : 12.8% compared to the 12.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 12.8% compared to the 12.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Total nonaccrual Loan : $222 million versus $221.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $222 million versus $221.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 leverage ratio : 8.3% compared to the 8.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8.3% compared to the 8.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $148 million compared to the $171.12 million average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $148 million compared to the $171.12 million average estimate based on nine analysts. Taxable-equivalent net interest income : $593 million compared to the $585.47 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $593 million compared to the $585.47 million average estimate based on eight analysts. Other customer-related fees: $15 million compared to the $14.59 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

Shares of Zions have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

