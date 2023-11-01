Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Yum (YUM) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Yum Brands (YUM) reported revenue of $1.71 billion, up 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.44, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26, the EPS surprise was +14.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Yum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

System same-store sales - KFC Division - YoY change : 6% compared to the 5.1% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 6% compared to the 5.1% average estimate based on eight analysts. System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change : 8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 6.4%.

: 8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 6.4%. System same-store sales - Pizza Hut Division - YoY change : 1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1.9%.

: 1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1.9%. Total restaurants - Pizza Hut Division : 19,469 compared to the 19,448 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 19,469 compared to the 19,448 average estimate based on seven analysts. Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $402 million versus $439.18 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.

: $402 million versus $439.18 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change. Revenues- Franchise and property revenues : $796 million compared to the $818.46 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.

: $796 million compared to the $818.46 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year. Revenues- Company sales : $510 million versus $518.41 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

: $510 million versus $518.41 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change. Revenues- KFC Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $157 million versus $183.87 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.8% change.

: $157 million versus $183.87 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.8% change. Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division : $137 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $147.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

: $137 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $147.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%. Revenues- Pizza Hut Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $90 million versus $94.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

: $90 million versus $94.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change. Revenues- Taco Bell Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $155 million compared to the $153.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.

: $155 million compared to the $153.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year. Revenues- KFC Division - Company sales: $117 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $115.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Shares of Yum have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

