Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Yelp (YELP) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Yelp (YELP) reported revenue of $332.75 million, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $333.66 million, representing a surprise of -0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +400.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Yelp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Paying Advertising Locations - Services : 252 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 247 thousand.

: 252 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 247 thousand. Paying Advertising Locations - Restaurants, Retail & Other : 278 thousand compared to the 292.67 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 278 thousand compared to the 292.67 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Paying Advertising Locations : 530 thousand versus 541 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 530 thousand versus 541 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Net revenue- Advertising : $317.64 million versus $318.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.

: $317.64 million versus $318.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change. Net revenue- Other services : $15.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.8%.

: $15.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.8%. Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Services : $203.29 million compared to the $203.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $203.29 million compared to the $203.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Restaurants, Retail & Other: $114.35 million compared to the $115.22 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Yelp have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Yelp Inc. (YELP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.