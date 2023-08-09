Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Xponential Fitness (XPOF) reported revenue of $77.34 million, up 29.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $71.93 million, representing a surprise of +7.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -36.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Xponential Fitness performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same store sales : 15% compared to the 14.25% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 15% compared to the 14.25% average estimate based on four analysts. Number of studios operating iinternationally : 372 compared to the 383.67 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 372 compared to the 383.67 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of studios operating in North America : 2520 compared to the 2517.67 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2520 compared to the 2517.67 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of studios operating globally (cumulative total as of period end) : 2892 compared to the 2901.33 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2892 compared to the 2901.33 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of new studios operating in North America : 114 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 102.

: 114 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 102. Number of new studios openings globally, net : 141 versus 139.5 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 141 versus 139.5 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of new studios operating iinternationally : 27 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 37.5.

: 27 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 37.5. Franchise revenue : $35.13 million versus $34.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $35.13 million versus $34.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Franchise marketing fund revenue : $6.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.34 million.

: $6.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.34 million. Merchandise revenue : $8.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.51 million.

: $8.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.51 million. Other service revenue : $12.76 million versus $10.93 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $12.76 million versus $10.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Equipment revenue: $14.43 million compared to the $13.57 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Xponential Fitness have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

