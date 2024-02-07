Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About XPO (XPO) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, XPO (XPO) reported revenue of $1.94 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +26.23%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how XPO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Adjusted operating ratio : 86.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 88.1%.

: 86.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 88.1%. Number of Working Days : 61 versus 61 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 61 versus 61 estimated by three analysts on average. Shipments per Day : 51,382 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50,894.

: 51,382 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50,894. Average Weight per Shipment : 1,350 lbs compared to the 1,349.07 lbs average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,350 lbs compared to the 1,349.07 lbs average estimate based on three analysts. Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges) : $28.60 versus $28.09 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $28.60 versus $28.09 estimated by two analysts on average. Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges) : $23.37 versus $23.15 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $23.37 versus $23.15 estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Ratio : 87.4% versus 91.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 87.4% versus 91.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Pounds per day : 69.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69.13 million.

: 69.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69.13 million. Revenues- European Transportation Segment : $753 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $748.30 million.

: $753 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $748.30 million. Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment : $1.19 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.

: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment : $233 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $211.81 million.

: $233 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $211.81 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$6 million.

Shares of XPO have returned +17.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

XPO, Inc. (XPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.