Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, XPO (XPO) reported revenue of $1.92 billion, down 40.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +16.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how XPO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Weight per Shipment : 1372 lbs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1393.43 lbs.

: 1372 lbs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1393.43 lbs. Shipments per Day : 51220 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50553.55.

: 51220 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50553.55. Number of Working Days : 63.5 compared to the 63.5 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 63.5 compared to the 63.5 average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Ratio : 88.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 91.15%.

: 88.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 91.15%. Adjusted operating ratio : 87.6% versus 87.92% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 87.6% versus 87.92% estimated by two analysts on average. Pounds per day : 70.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 70.6 million.

: 70.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 70.6 million. Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment : $1.14 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.9% change.

: $1.14 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.9% change. Revenues- European Transportation Segment : $781 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $783.86 million.

: $781 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $783.86 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate : -$10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$6.67 million.

: -$10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$6.67 million. Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment : $208 million versus $206.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $208 million versus $206.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment: $46 million versus $38.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of XPO have returned +18.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

