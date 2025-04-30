Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About XPO (XPO) Q1 Earnings

XPO (XPO) reported $1.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 billion, representing a surprise of -0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how XPO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Adjusted operating ratio : 85.9% compared to the 85.9% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 85.9% compared to the 85.9% average estimate based on four analysts. Average weight per shipment : 1,352 lbs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,353.53 lbs.

: 1,352 lbs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,353.53 lbs. Shipments per day : 48,400 compared to the 48,464 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 48,400 compared to the 48,464 average estimate based on three analysts. Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges) : $24.73 versus $24.74 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $24.73 versus $24.74 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of working days : 63 compared to the 63 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 63 compared to the 63 average estimate based on three analysts. Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges) : $29.06 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.18.

: $29.06 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.18. Pounds per day : 65.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 65.65 million.

: 65.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 65.65 million. Revenue- European Transportation Segment : $782 million compared to the $793.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.

: $782 million compared to the $793.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year. Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment : $1.17 billion versus $1.18 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.

: $1.17 billion versus $1.18 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change. Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment : $250 million versus $249.73 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $250 million versus $249.73 million estimated by six analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate : -$4 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$4.33 million.

: -$4 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$4.33 million. Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment: $32 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $27.11 million.

Shares of XPO have returned -10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

XPO, Inc. (XPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

