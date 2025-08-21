Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Workday (WDAY) Q2 Earnings

Workday (WDAY) reported $2.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. EPS of $2.21 for the same period compares to $1.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.09, the EPS surprise was +5.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Subscription Revenue Backlog : $25.37 billion compared to the $26.48 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $25.37 billion compared to the $26.48 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Subscription services : $2.17 billion compared to the $2.16 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year.

: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.16 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year. Revenues- Professional services: $179 million compared to the $180.17 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.

Here is how Workday performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Workday have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

