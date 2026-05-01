Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Q1 Earnings

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) reported $159.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 47.6%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $157.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the EPS surprise was +9.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

AUM - end of period : $152.60 billion compared to the $152.03 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $152.60 billion compared to the $152.03 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Average AUM : $154.70 billion compared to the $153.68 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $154.70 billion compared to the $153.68 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Inflows/(outflows) - Cryptocurrency : $137 million versus $136.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $137 million versus $136.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Inflows/(outflows) - U.S. Equity : $354 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $353.94 million.

: $354 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $353.94 million. Inflows/(outflows) - International Developed Market Equity : $3.5 billion versus $3.49 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3.5 billion versus $3.49 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Inflows/(outflows) - Emerging Markets Equity : $-206 million versus $-206 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $-206 million versus $-206 million estimated by three analysts on average. U.S. Equity - End of period assets : $41.51 billion versus $41.51 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $41.51 billion versus $41.51 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Emerging Market Equity - End of period assets : $10.14 billion versus $10.14 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $10.14 billion versus $10.14 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Other income : $16.4 million versus $12.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +92.2% change.

: $16.4 million versus $12.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +92.2% change. Operating Revenues- Advisory fees : $134.88 million compared to the $137.2 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.5% year over year.

: $134.88 million compared to the $137.2 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.5% year over year. Operating Revenues- Management fees : $5.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.85 million.

: $5.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.85 million. Operating Revenues- Performance fees: $2.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.17 million.

Here is how WisdomTree, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for WisdomTree, Inc. here>>>

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. have returned +17.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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