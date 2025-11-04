Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Wingstop (WING) Q3 Earnings

Wingstop (WING) reported $175.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $1.09 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $183.48 million, representing a surprise of -4.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total System-wide Restaurants : 2,932 compared to the 2,921 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2,932 compared to the 2,921 average estimate based on seven analysts. Domestic same store sales growth : -5.6% versus -3.3% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: -5.6% versus -3.3% estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Franchise Restaurants : 2,877 versus 2,867 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2,877 versus 2,867 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity : 55 versus 56 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 55 versus 56 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity : 427 compared to the 433 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 427 compared to the 433 average estimate based on four analysts. Total Domestic Restaurants : 2,505 compared to the 2,487 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2,505 compared to the 2,487 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Franchised Activity : 2,450 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,432.

: 2,450 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,432. Company-owned domestic same store sales growth : 3.8% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3.8% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on four analysts. New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity : 22 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 29.

: 22 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 29. Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other : $81.19 million versus $84.95 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.

: $81.19 million versus $84.95 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change. Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales : $32.53 million compared to the $32.87 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.

: $32.53 million compared to the $32.87 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year. Revenue- Advertising fees: $62.02 million compared to the $65.65 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.

Here is how Wingstop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Wingstop have returned -12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

