Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2025, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) reported revenue of $864.71 million, up 127.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +31.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $659.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was +31.07%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Units Sold - Silver : 5,685.00 Oz versus 5,150.66 Oz estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 5,685.00 Oz versus 5,150.66 Oz estimated by eight analysts on average. Units Produced - Gold - Sudbury : 7.81 Oz compared to the 5.92 Oz average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 7.81 Oz compared to the 5.92 Oz average estimate based on eight analysts. Units Produced - Gold - Salobo : 88.91 Oz versus 68.14 Oz estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 88.91 Oz versus 68.14 Oz estimated by eight analysts on average. Units Produced - Gold - Constancia : 15.40 Oz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 8.39 Oz.

: 15.40 Oz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 8.39 Oz. Sales- Cobalt : $11.59 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $8.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +74.9%.

: $11.59 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $8.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +74.9%. Sales- Palladium : $2.56 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $3.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.8%.

: $2.56 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $3.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.8%. Sales- Gold : $513.37 million versus $391.41 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +118.8% change.

: $513.37 million versus $391.41 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +118.8% change. Sales- Silver : $337.2 million compared to the $243.04 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +150.3% year over year.

: $337.2 million compared to the $243.04 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +150.3% year over year. Sales- Silver- Pe?asquito : $103.65 million versus $86.01 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +77.8% change.

: $103.65 million versus $86.01 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +77.8% change. Sales- Silver- Antamina : $104.5 million compared to the $64.37 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +286.9% year over year.

: $104.5 million compared to the $64.37 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +286.9% year over year. Sales- Gold- Stillwater : $7.54 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $6.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17%.

: $7.54 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $6.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17%. Sales- Gold- Constancia: $71.76 million compared to the $42.03 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50.1% year over year.

Here is how Wheaton Precious Metals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Wheaton Precious Metals here>>>

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.