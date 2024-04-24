Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Western Union (WU) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Western Union (WU) reported revenue of $1.05 billion, up 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion, representing a surprise of +3.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Western Union performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Consumer Money Transfer transactions- Total : 69 million versus 68.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 69 million versus 68.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Consumer Services : $87.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $87.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

: $87.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $87.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%. Revenue- Consumer Money Transfer : $962 million versus $920.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.

: $962 million versus $920.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change. Segment Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Services : $18.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.11 million.

: $18.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.11 million. Segment Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Money Transfer: $187.60 million compared to the $176.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Western Union have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Western Union Company (WU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.