Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Western Midstream (WES) Q1 Earnings

Western Midstream (WES) reported $917.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares to $1.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $945.11 million, representing a surprise of -2.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Western Midstream performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Throughput Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest for Natural Gas Assets per day : 181 millions of cubic feet versus 183.9 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average.

: 181 millions of cubic feet versus 183.9 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Total throughput : 5291 millions of cubic feet compared to the 5394.61 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5291 millions of cubic feet compared to the 5394.61 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts. Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets per day : 5110 millions of cubic feet versus 5210.71 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average.

: 5110 millions of cubic feet versus 5210.71 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Equity Investment : 550 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 548.99 millions of cubic feet.

: 550 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 548.99 millions of cubic feet. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Delaware Basin : 1975 millions of cubic feet versus 1988 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1975 millions of cubic feet versus 1988 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput for produced-water assets per day - Delaware Basin : 1190 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1189.3 millions of barrels of oil.

: 1190 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1189.3 millions of barrels of oil. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Other : 899 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1142.86 millions of cubic feet.

: 899 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1142.86 millions of cubic feet. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Delaware Basin : 256 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 265.83 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 256 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 265.83 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - DJ Basin : 94 millions of barrels of oil versus 100.54 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 94 millions of barrels of oil versus 100.54 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Equity investments : 103 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 119.98 millions of barrels of oil.

: 103 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 119.98 millions of barrels of oil. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Other : 36 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 34.26 millions of barrels of oil.

: 36 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 34.26 millions of barrels of oil. Revenues and other- Other: $0.20 million versus $15.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -54.5% change.

Shares of Western Midstream have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

