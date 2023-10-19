Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Western Alliance (WAL) Q3 Earnings

Western Alliance (WAL) reported $725.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $1.97 for the same period compares to $2.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $667.17 million, representing a surprise of +8.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.91.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Western Alliance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 58.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 54.4%.

: 58.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 54.4%. Net Interest Margin : 3.7% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3.7% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on six analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on five analysts. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $64.48 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $63.74 billion.

: $64.48 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $63.74 billion. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 8.5% compared to the 8.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8.5% compared to the 8.5% average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest income : $587 million compared to the $562.37 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $587 million compared to the $562.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net gain on loan origination and sale activities : $52 million compared to the $51.86 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $52 million compared to the $51.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total non-interest income : $129.20 million versus $114.35 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $129.20 million versus $114.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net loan servicing revenue (expense) : $27.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.83 million.

: $27.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.83 million. Service charges and fees : $23.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.55 million.

: $23.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.55 million. Commercial banking related income : $5.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.07 million.

: $5.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.07 million. Income from equity investments: $0.50 million compared to the $1.47 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Western Alliance have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

