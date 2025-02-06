Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Werner (WERN) Q4 Earnings

Werner Enterprises (WERN) reported $754.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $772 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was -61.90%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Werner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Truckload Transportation Services - Operating Ratio : 97.8% compared to the 94.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 97.8% compared to the 94.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Dedicated - Average trucks in service : 4,836 compared to the 4,750 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4,836 compared to the 4,750 average estimate based on two analysts. One-Way Truckload - Average % change YOY in revenues per total mile : 3.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.

: 3.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.4%. One-Way Truckload - Average % change YOY in total miles per truck per week : 1.7% versus 3.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.7% versus 3.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Werner Logistics : $213.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $221.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%.

: $213.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $221.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking fuel surcharge revenues : $57.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32%.

: $57.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32%. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services : $527.30 million versus $533 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.

: $527.30 million versus $533 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge : $458.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $459.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

: $458.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $459.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Non-trucking and other : $11.03 million versus $8.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.7% change.

: $11.03 million versus $8.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.7% change. Revenues- Other : $17.34 million versus $19.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.

: $17.34 million versus $19.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change. Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge- Dedicated : $288.80 million versus $284.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.

: $288.80 million versus $284.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change. Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge- One-Way Truckload: $169.90 million versus $173.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.

Shares of Werner have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.