Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Werner (WERN) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Werner Enterprises (WERN) reported revenue of $769.08 million, down 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $795.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was -50.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Werner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Truckload Transportation Services - Operating Ratio : 96.2% versus 94.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 96.2% versus 94.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Ratio : 98% versus 95.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 98% versus 95.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Werner Logistics : $202.48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $232.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%.

: $202.48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $232.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking fuel surcharge revenues : $72.98 million versus $76.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.4% change.

: $72.98 million versus $76.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.4% change. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Non-trucking and other : $8.26 million versus $7.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change.

: $8.26 million versus $7.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change. Revenues- Other : $18.95 million compared to the $17.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year.

: $18.95 million compared to the $17.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services : $551.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $546.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

: $551.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $546.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge: $469.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $463 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

Shares of Werner have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

